J-K: Residents lauds administration efforts for construction of road at Baramulla's Drangbal village

The residents of Drangbal village in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district lauded the efforts of the district administration for the construction of the roads in the area.

ANI | Baramulla (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 01-05-2021 09:40 IST | Created: 01-05-2021 09:40 IST
Zeeshan Khan, Block Development Officer, Baramulla speaking to ANI. (Photo/ ANI). Image Credit: ANI

The residents of Drangbal village in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district lauded the efforts of the district administration for the construction of the roads in the area. "Baramulla was known as 'gateway of Kashmir' but it lost its prestige with time. The construction of the road passing through the Drangbal village was being demanded by the residents for better connectivity," Abid Salam, a local resident told ANI.

Salam lauded the efforts of the Jammu and Kashmir administration and the district administration for fulfilling the demand of the residents. As Baramulla is popular among tourists for its gurudwaras, temples, monasteries and shrines, he said, "We hope that there will be more developmental works in the area and the people will gain confidence that the current administration is executing various development works," he said.

Shabir Ahmad, another resident said, "Earlier, we were not able to walk on the road after it rained. The demand was pending for a long time. The construction work has been done to our satisfaction level." The construction of roads in Baramulla district under Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY) scheme has now gained pace.The government has approved up-gradation of the 5.25-kilometre road from NH1A 46th Delina to Singhpora in Baramulla and the work is being executed under PMGSY at the cost of Rs 443.65 lakhs.

Zeeshan Khan, Block Development Officer of Baramulla told ANI that a delegation from Drangbal village visited and requested for the construction of the road. "After consultation with local Panchayat and the concerned department, the request was processed. We are trying the road construction help the community in longer-run," Khan said.

"After the grade 1 and grade 2 construction work, we hope that the concerned department will further macadam the road," he added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

