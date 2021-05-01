Left Menu

Centre releases first instalment of Rs 8873.6 crore under State Disaster Response Fund to states

The first instalment of the central share of the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) of Rs 8873.6 crore for the year 2021-22 has been released to all the states, said the Ministry of Finance on Saturday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-05-2021 09:52 IST | Created: 01-05-2021 09:52 IST
Centre releases first instalment of Rs 8873.6 crore under State Disaster Response Fund to states
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

The first instalment of the central share of the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) of Rs 8873.6 crore for the year 2021-22 has been released to all the states, said the Ministry of Finance on Saturday. The ministry said that up to 50 per cent of the amount released i.e. Rs 4436.8 crore can be used by the states for COVID-19 containment measures.

It also said that an amount of Rs 8873.6 crore has been released to the states at the recommendation of the Ministry of Home Affairs. Normally, the first instalment of SDRF is released in the month of June as per the recommendations of the Finance Commission.

"However, in relaxation of normal procedure, not only has the release of SDRF been advanced, the amount has also been released without waiting for the utilization certificate of the amount provided to the States in the last financial year," it said. The funds from SDRF may be used by the states for various measures related to containment of COVID-19 including meeting the cost of oxygen generation and storage plants in hospitals, ventilators, air purifiers, strengthening ambulance services, COVID-19 hospitals, Covid Care Centres, consumables, thermal scanners, personal protective equipment, testing laboratories, testing kits, containment zone, etc. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Demon Slayer Season 2 releasing in 2021 but could finally come to Netflix in 2023

Entertainment News Roundup: BRIT Awards winners to get two trophies; Block by block, LEGOLAND New York prepares to open and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA authorizes next three SpaceX launches; China launches key module of space station and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Five charged in violent abduction of Lady Gaga's bulldogs; BRIT Awards winners to get two trophies and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Nick Jonas to host Billboard Music Awards

Singer Nick Jonas will be hosting the 2021 edition of the Billboard Music Awards BBMA, scheduled to take place on May 23. The actor-singer currently serves as a coach on NBCs singing reality show The Voice.Jonas follows three-time BBMA host...

COVID-19 ‘vaccine equity in action’ in the Maldives: a UN Resident Coordinator blog

The Maldives had reported some 29,000 cases of the virus with 72 deaths up until 29 April. As World Immunization Week comes to an end, Ms. Haswell explains how the UN has supported the authorities in the fight against the pandemic. UN Mal...

Finn Wittrock cast in HBO Max's 'Green Lantern' series

Actor Finn Wittrock has been tapped to feature in the lead role in the upcoming Green Lantern series set at HBO Max.The upcoming series is based on DC character Guy Gardner aka Green Lantern, who is described as a hulking mass of masculinit...

Health News Roundup: Pfizer to start shipping coronavirus vaccine to Canada; India posts new record daily rise in COVID-19 cases and more

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.Mexico looks for U.S. help as AstraZeneca admits Latin American vaccine delayMexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Friday the United States would probably send his country...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021