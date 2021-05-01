Left Menu

Mumbai teacher drives auto-rickshaw to ferry COVID-19 patients for free

Amid the devastating second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, a school teacher in Mumbai has come forward to help the coronavirus patients by providing a rickshaw service from hospital to home and visa versa for free.

Dattatraya Sawant along with autorickshaw in Mumbai. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Amid the devastating second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, a school teacher in Mumbai has come forward to help the coronavirus patients by providing a rickshaw service from hospital to home and visa versa for free. Dattatraya Sawant, a teacher by profession, drives the auto-rickshaw by himself and provides a free ride to COVID-19 patients while taking all precautions like wearing a PPE kit, sanitization and others.

Sawant, who lives in the Ghatkopar area, is an English teacher at Dnyansagar Vidya Mandir School. Considering the increasing number of coronavirus patients across the state, Sawant has been providing free services in northeast Mumbai for the last few days.

"I drop off corona patients to Covid Care Center and the hospital for free of charge, and also bring discharged patients from the hospital and Covid Center to their respective homes," Sawant told ANI. He has so far provided free travel to 26 COVID-19 patients and his work is being appreciated at all levels.

"For this, I personally take all precautionary measures. At present, the number of corona patients is increasing rapidly. Many of them are dying due to untimely treatment. In such a situation, whether the poor patients get government help in time or not, private ambulances are not affordable. And often public vehicles do not provide services to Covid patients. In such cases, my free service will be available to the patients," he said. Sawant further said that this service will continue as long as the COVID-19 wave continues.

Many people are providing financial help to Sawant. Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) has announced that it will spend the entire cost of fuel for its rickshaw.

