Left Menu

Man held for raping 6-year-old girl in Mumbai

A man has been arrested for allegedly raping a six-year-old minor girl in Mumbai on April 29, the police informed on Friday.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 01-05-2021 11:10 IST | Created: 01-05-2021 11:10 IST
Man held for raping 6-year-old girl in Mumbai
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

A man has been arrested for allegedly raping a six-year-old minor girl in Mumbai on April 29, the police informed on Friday. A case has been registered at the Oshiwara police station.

According to the police, the victim and the accused are the residents of the same building. The police said that the minor girl had gone to play when the incident occurred.

"The accused has been booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act," the police said. "The minor girl would often go downstairs to play. However, on the day of the incident, the girl returned crying and she was bleeding," it said.

The investigation into the matter is underway. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Demon Slayer Season 2 releasing in 2021 but could finally come to Netflix in 2023

Entertainment News Roundup: BRIT Awards winners to get two trophies; Block by block, LEGOLAND New York prepares to open and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA authorizes next three SpaceX launches; China launches key module of space station and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Five charged in violent abduction of Lady Gaga's bulldogs; BRIT Awards winners to get two trophies and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Uttar Pradesh Panchayat polls: Supreme Court says no victory rallies shall be permitted during counting or after counting of votes.

Uttar Pradesh Panchayat polls Supreme Court says no victory rallies shall be permitted during counting or after counting of votes....

SC refuses to stay counting of votes for panchayat polls in Uttar Pradesh starting from Sunday.

SC refuses to stay counting of votes for panchayat polls in Uttar Pradesh starting from Sunday....

Number of Americans fully vaccinated tops 100 million

Disneyland reopened on Friday and cruise lines welcomed the news that they could be sailing again in the US by midsummer, as the number of Americans fully vaccinated against COVID-19 reached another milestone 100 million.Visitors cheered an...

Earthquake shakes buildings in Panama City

A magnitude 5.0 earthquake shook buildings in Panama City early on Saturday, a Reuters witness said, but authorities found no immediate sign of damage.The United States Geological Service said the epicenter of the quake was some 70 km 43 mi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021