Left Menu

Jet fuel price up 6.7 pc; petrol, diesel price hike coming soon

Jet fuel price on Saturday was hiked by a steep 6.7 percent, reversing price cuts of last month, while an increase in petrol and diesel prices may be on the anvil as international prices firmed up. Aviation turbine fuel ATF price was increased by Rs 3,885 per kilolitre kl, or 6.7 percent, to Rs 61,690.28 per kg in the national capital, according to a price notification of state-owned fuel retailers. Rates vary from state to state depending on the incidence of local taxes. The increase in price comes after two rounds of reduction last month.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-05-2021 12:15 IST | Created: 01-05-2021 12:11 IST
Jet fuel price up 6.7 pc; petrol, diesel price hike coming soon
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Jet fuel price on Saturday was hiked by steep 6.7 per cent, reversing price cuts of last month, while an increase in petrol and diesel prices may be on the anvil as international prices firmed up.

Aviation turbine fuel (ATF) price was increased by Rs 3,885 per kilolitre (kl), or 6.7 per cent, to Rs 61,690.28 per kl in the national capital, according to a price notification of state-owned fuel retailers.

Rates vary from state to state depending on the incidence of local taxes.

The price increase comes after two rounds of reduction last month. Prices were cut by 3 per cent on April 1 and then again by Rs 568.88 per kl (1 per cent) on April 16.

Meanwhile, petrol and diesel prices remained unchanged for the 16th day on Saturday but oil company officials indicated an increase in rates in the near term.

Despite the concerns about rising Covid-19 cases in India denting demand, crude oil prices in the international market continue to rise on account of strong US demand recovery and a weak dollar.

''Prices have been on a continuous uptrend for last 4 days (since April 27),'' an official said adding Dubai crude oil price has risen USD 2.91 per barrel.

It is expected that the crude oil prices in the international market will remain firm shortly, exerting upward pressure, officials said.

State-owned fuel retailers, IOC, BPCL and HPCL, who are supposed to revise rates daily based on input cost, froze rates after a marginal reduction in prices on April 15. This came as electioneering in West Bengal peaked.

Petrol now costs Rs 90.40 per litre in Delhi, while a litre of diesel comes for Rs 80.73.

The April 15 cut of 16 paise a litre on petrol and 14 paise on diesel was the fourth reduction since March 24. In four reductions since March 24, petrol price was cut by 67 paise and diesel by 74 paise.

This reduction compared with a Rs 21.58 per litre increase in the price of petrol since the government raised excise duty in March last year. Diesel prices had increased by Rs 19.18 a litre.

While petrol and diesel prices are revised daily, ATF rates are revised on the 1st and 16th of every month.

Central and state taxes make up for 60 per cent of the retail selling price of petrol and over 54 per cent of diesel. The union government levies Rs 32.90 per litre of excise duty on petrol and Rs 31.80 on diesel.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Demon Slayer Season 2 releasing in 2021 but could finally come to Netflix in 2023

Entertainment News Roundup: BRIT Awards winners to get two trophies; Block by block, LEGOLAND New York prepares to open and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA authorizes next three SpaceX launches; China launches key module of space station and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Five charged in violent abduction of Lady Gaga's bulldogs; BRIT Awards winners to get two trophies and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Uttar Pradesh Panchayat polls: Supreme Court says no victory rallies shall be permitted during counting or after counting of votes.

Uttar Pradesh Panchayat polls Supreme Court says no victory rallies shall be permitted during counting or after counting of votes....

SC refuses to stay counting of votes for panchayat polls in Uttar Pradesh starting from Sunday.

SC refuses to stay counting of votes for panchayat polls in Uttar Pradesh starting from Sunday....

Number of Americans fully vaccinated tops 100 million

Disneyland reopened on Friday and cruise lines welcomed the news that they could be sailing again in the US by midsummer, as the number of Americans fully vaccinated against COVID-19 reached another milestone 100 million.Visitors cheered an...

Earthquake shakes buildings in Panama City

A magnitude 5.0 earthquake shook buildings in Panama City early on Saturday, a Reuters witness said, but authorities found no immediate sign of damage.The United States Geological Service said the epicenter of the quake was some 70 km 43 mi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021