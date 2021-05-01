Left Menu

Centre extends timelines of certain compliances in view of COVID-19

In view of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the Centre on Saturday announced that the timelines of certain compliances have been extended till May 31.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-05-2021 14:50 IST | Created: 01-05-2021 14:34 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

In view of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the Centre on Saturday announced that the timelines of certain compliances have been extended till May 31. According to a statement issued by the finance ministry, the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) has, under section 119 of the Income-tax Act, 1961(the Act), provided relaxation in respect of compliances by the taxpayers.

"Appeal to Commissioner (Appeals) under Chapter XX of the Act, for which the last date of filing under that Section is April 1 or thereafter, may be filed within the time provided under that Section or by May 31, whichever is later," the statement said. "Objections to Dispute Resolution Panel (DRP) under Section 144C of the Act, for which the last date of filing under that Section is April 1 or thereafter, may be filed within the time provided under that Section or by May 31, whichever is later," it said.

The statement also said that the Income-tax return in response to notice under Section 148 of the Act, for which the last date of filing of return of income under the said notice is April 1 or thereafter, may be filed within the time allowed under that notice or by May 31, whichever is later. "Filing of belated return under sub-section (4) and revised return under sub-section (5) of Section 139 of the Act, for Assessment Year 2020-21, which was required to be filed on or before March 31, may be filed on or before May 31," it added.

Payment of tax deducted under Section 194-IA, Section 194-IB and Section 194M of the Act, and filing of challan-cum-statement for such tax deducted, which are required to be paid and furnished by April 30 (respectively) under Rule 30 of the Income-tax Rules, 1962, maybe paid and furnished on or before May 31. Statement in Form No. 61, containing particulars of declarations received in Form No.60, which is due to be furnished on or before April 30, maybe furnished on or before May 31.

The above relaxations are the latest among the recent initiatives taken by the government to ease compliances to be made by the taxpayers with the aim to grant respite during the devastating second wave of COVID-19.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

