COVID-19: Anand Mahindra rolls out 'Oxygen on Wheels' to tackle oxygen crisis in Maharashtra

In the wake of acute oxygen shortage in the state of Maharashtra due to rising COVID-19 cases, the Mahindra group chairman Anand Mahindra on Saturday rolled out the 'Oxygen on Wheels' project to ease the transportation of oxygen from producing plants to hospitals and homes.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 01-05-2021 15:05 IST | Created: 01-05-2021 15:03 IST
Anand Mahindra rolled out 'Oxygen on Wheels' project. Image Credit: ANI

In the wake of acute oxygen shortage in the state of Maharashtra due to rising COVID-19 cases, the Mahindra group chairman Anand Mahindra on Saturday rolled out the 'Oxygen on Wheels' project to ease the transportation of oxygen from producing plants to hospitals and homes. "Today, Oxygen is the key to reducing mortality. The problem is not of oxygen production but its transportation from producing plants to hospitals and homes. We're attempting to bridge this gap with "Oxygen on Wheels" a project implemented via Mahindra Logistics," tweeted Anand Mahindra.

He said that the "Oxygen on Wheels" uses trucks in local shuttle routes to connect oxygen producers with hospitals and homes An operations control Centre has been established and the storage location is replenished from the local refilling plant. A direct-to-consumer model is being conceived.

"I made a commitment to @CMOMaharashtra on Tuesday and in just 48 hours the @Mahindralog_MLL team launched the program in Pune and Chakan with 20 Boleros," he said. He further said that 61 jumbo cylinders have already been delivered to 13 hospitals in urgent need. I'm deeply grateful to the team.

"The rollout plan includes Mumbai, Thane, Nashik, Nagpur going live with another 50-75 Bolero pickups on the road in the next 48 hours," Anand Mahindra further said. He also said that they will expand this project throughout the country.

"We have started in Maharashtra but will expand this through the country relying on the support of our trusted dealership network & the assistance of local administrations to succeed," he added. Due to the surge in COVID-19 cases, various states across the country are facing an acute shortage of oxygen.

India is facing the worst second wave of COVID-19 pandemic amid surging cases. The country reported over 4 lakh new COVID-19 cases and 3,523 deaths in the last 24 hours, as per the latest government data.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

