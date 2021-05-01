Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-05-2021 18:05 IST | Created: 01-05-2021 18:05 IST
COVID:Power discoms gear up to meet summer demand, providing uninterrupted supply to hospitals, labs

Amid a massive surge in COVID-19 cases, power discoms in Delhi are gearing up to meet the summer electricity demand and focusing on providing uninterrupted supply to critical services including hospitals, vaccination centres, quarantine facilities, pharmacies and labs, officials said on Saturday.

The Tata Power Delhi Distribution Limited (TPDDL), serving 70 lakh people in north and north west Delhi, expects peak demand to touch 2,150 MW this summer.

''We are expecting the peak power demand to reach 2,150 MW in our area this summer season due to the predicted heat wave and the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic,'' said Ganesh Srinivasan, CEO, TPDDL.

The discom is prepared to provide uninterrupted power supply to several critical and essential service providers involved in the collective fight against corona, he said.

Long-term tie-ups amounting to around 2,100 MW besides other arrangements of up to 300 MW, including renewable power tie-ups, through power import, bilateral imports with other states, have been made for uninterrupted supply, he added. Work from home during the pandemic will further increase domestic consumption, said a TPDDL spokesperson.

Ensuring reliable supply in any season is as much the function of power arrangements as also of accurate demand forecasting and robust distribution network, said a BSES spokesperson.

''The BSES discoms are fully geared-up on all these aspects to meet the power demand of over 4.5 million consumers and around 18 million residents in south, west, east and central Delhi,'' he said.

The BSES discoms are taking all appropriate measures to ensure reliable power supply to all consumers, including essential services such as hospitals, labs, quarantine centres and vaccination centres, he said.

