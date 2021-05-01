Left Menu

BSF seizes drugs worth over Rs 78 lakh in Tripura

The Border Security Force (BSF) in its effort to curb the drug menace in Tripura seized 513 kgs of Ganja and other contraband items worth Rs 78,91,831 in different operations on Friday.

ANI | Agartala (Tripura) | Updated: 01-05-2021 18:19 IST | Created: 01-05-2021 18:19 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

The Border Security Force (BSF) in its effort to curb the drug menace in Tripura seized 513 kgs of Ganja and other contraband items worth Rs 78,91,831 in different operations on Friday. According to a release, the BSF received a tip-off regarding the stocking of a huge consignment of dry Ganja in Batadola village, Sonamura, Nutan village and Kalamchera.

The BSF along with the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) Agartala recovered 16 plastic drums which contained 488 kgs dry Ganja along with 25 kgs Ganja dust. The drums were hidden underground in the adjoining forest areas. The seized Ganja was handed over to DRI Agartala for further legal action.

In order to tackle trans-border smugglers, particularly indulged in narcotics drugs trafficking, the BSF often conducts 'special operations.' (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

