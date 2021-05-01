Left Menu

Lockdown in Delhi extended by one week: Delhi CM

In view of the surge in Covid cases, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced an extension of the lockdown in Delhi by one week.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-05-2021 18:37 IST | Created: 01-05-2021 18:37 IST
Lockdown in Delhi extended by one week: Delhi CM
Delhi Chief Minister, Arvind Kejriwal (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

In view of the surge in Covid cases, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced an extension of the lockdown in Delhi by one week. "Lockdown in Delhi is being extended by one week," tweeted Delhi CM. Hence, a lockdown will be in place till May 10 in the national capital until further orders.

Delhi witnessed 375 COVID-19 deaths and over 27,000 new cases with a positivity rate of 32.69 per cent in the last 24 hours, according to the Delhi health department bulletin's on Friday. With the addition of fresh infections, the total COVID-19 count of the national capital to 11,49,333. The city also reported 25,288 recoveries from the disease in the last 24 hours. Yesterday was the ninth consecutive day the city has seen daily fatalities of over 300. Delhi is under lockdown since April 20 this year due to mounting Covid-19 cases in the region.

On April 30, Delhi's Lieutenant governor Anil Baijal tested positive for Covid-19. He informed about the same on his Twitter handle. Earlier today, Kejriwal condoled the deaths of those who lost their lives allegedly due to lack of oxygen during COVID treatment at a private hospital in Delhi.

Also, the Delhi High Court today directed the Centre to ensure that Delhi receives its allocated 490 MT oxygen supply today by whatever means. The order by the Division Bench of Justices Vipin Sanghi and Rekha Palli came when it was informed by multiple hospitals about the shortage of oxygen. Large-scale vaccination against COVID-19 for people between 18 years and 44 years in the national capital will start on Monday, said Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

Speaking to ANI, the chief minister said, "Vaccination for people between 18-44 years started at only one centre. This is symbolic. We have received 4.5 lakh vaccine doses. It is being distributed in all districts. Large-scale vaccination in Delhi will begin from the day after tomorrow. There is no walk-in for now. I request people to come only with registration and appointment." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

