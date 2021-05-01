Customs seizes gold worth over Rs 57 lakhs at Chennai airport

Chennai Air Customs on Saturday seized 1.2 kilograms of gold worth more than Rs 57 lakhs from a passenger, who arrived here from Dubai. The pax, who is a resident of Nagapattinam, has been arrested.

"1.2 kg gold worth Rs 57.75 lakhs seized from a pax who arrived from Dubai. Gold was concealed in speakers of LED TV in 2 rectangular metal boxes. He was arrested," tweeted Chennai customs. Air Customs, Chennai further said that it has seized gold that was concealed inside a 55-inch LED TV by the passenger.

Meanwhile, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman retweeted the tweet by Chennai Customs and wrote, "Even while speedily clearing imports of necessary medical equipments for treating COVID patients, you have remained alert. Keep up the good work." On April 21, Chennai Air Customs seized 926 grams of gold worth Rs 44.5 lakhs at the airport here from a woman passenger coming from Dubai. (ANI)

