Amarinder joins people in 'ardas' for 'Sarbat Da Bhalla' on 400th Prakash Purb

Amid the Covid curbs, Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Saturday virtually joined the people in offering 'ardas' of 'Charhdi Kala' and 'Sarbat Da Bhala', to mark the auspicious 400th Prakash Purb celebrations of Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur Sahib. "Paid my tribute to 'Hind Di Chadar' Guru Sri Tegh Bahadur Ji on historic and auspicious occasion of his 400th Prakash Purab. I thank all for joining in the Ardas for 'Sarbat Da Bhala and Chardi Kala'. Exhort all to imbibe essence of Guru Sahib's message of love and freedom of faith," the CM tweeted.

Praying for the safety and well-being of all in these challenging pandemic situation, Singh exhorted the people to follow Guru ji's universal message of love, secularism, religious tolerance, freedom of faith and peaceful co-existence. Terming it an occasion to spread the message of Guru Sahib's supreme sacrifice for the sake of humanity and religious freedom, the Chief Minister said the life and philosophy of the 9th Guru remains a beacon of inspiration for the world.

Singh further said that he was extremely blessed to lead his government, in its previous tenure, to celebrate the 400th anniversary of the installation of Sri Guru Granth Sahib Ji at Sri Harmandir Sahib in 2004, Amritsar, and in constructing various memorials, including one dedicated to '40 Mukte' (Liberated Ones) at Sri Muktsar Sahib, and several commemorative gates at Fatehgarh Sahib. "We have also been also fortunate to celebrate the 550th Prakash Purb of Sri Guru Nanak Dev Ji and 350th Prakash Purb of Sri Guru Gobind Singh Ji during our present tenure," he added.

The Chief Minister further said that the State Government had made elaborate arrangements to celebrate this mega event with Nagar Kirtan from Guru Ka Mahal (Amritsar) to Sri Anandpur Sahib, Sri Akhand Path and Kirtan Darbar at Sri Anandpur Sahib, besides holding an exhibition on the life and teachings of Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji, an exhibition on Handicrafts, the Punjabi Literary Festival, drama (Hind-di-Chadar), sports event, multi-media light and sound show and a Sufi Music Festival. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)