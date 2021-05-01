Left Menu

U.S. Army warmly welcomed ahead of NATO exercises in Albania

PTI | Durres | Updated: 01-05-2021 20:06 IST | Created: 01-05-2021 19:58 IST
U.S. Army warmly welcomed ahead of NATO exercises in Albania
Some 700 pieces of equipment from the Florida National Guard's 53rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team were being discharged from the USNS Bob Hope at Durres, 33 kilometres (20 miles) west of the capital, Tirana. Image Credit: Wikimedia

Albania's main port of Durres has welcomed a huge influx of containers and big trucks this week ahead of NATO exercises, a concentration of military vehicles that U.S. officials said has not been seen in the Adriatic nation since World War II.

Some 700 pieces of equipment from the Florida National Guard's 53rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team were being discharged from the USNS Bob Hope at Durres, 33 kilometres (20 miles) west of the capital, Tirana. They will be used for two weeks of training involving up to 6,000 U.S. troops at six Albanian military bases.

It's part of the US Army-led Defender-Europe 21 multinational military exercises, which are focused on deterring aggression and building operational readiness with NATO and a greater number of allies and partners. They run from May 17 to June 2.

"Albania is a valued partner. Our militaries benefit by training together, enhancing interoperability, building operation readiness and strengthening relationships — all of which enable our ability to respond to any crisis, anytime, together with our allies and partners," Tammy Muckenfuss of the U.S. Army for Europe and Africa, based in Germany, said Saturday.

To Maj. Randall Moran, "bringing all these groups together is something very unique." Divers were still checking the port's 7-meter ( 23-foot) deep draft. But the two logistic support vessels transporting the vehicles can operate in shallow water and be working nonstop to bring in the military equipment.

A British military vessel will also arrive in the next few days.

Defender-Europe this year has involved around 28,000 U.S., allied and partner forces from 27 nations to conduct simultaneous operations across more than 30 training areas in more than a dozen nations, from the Baltics and Africa to the Black Sea and the Balkans.

Besides offering six naval, land and air bases, Albania, a NATO member since 2009, will commit 1,000 troops to what Defense Minister Niko Peleshi called "a historic event because it is the biggest exercise in Albania and the region." U.S. military officials praised Albania's welcome, good food and natural beauty.

Muckenfuss said, "Albania has been an amazing host and has greeted all of our soldiers with warmth." "It's a great choice for the exercise," Moran said. "I think you guys are coming up more or less like a hidden gem. So that the people are great, the food's wonderful and the views are magnificent.''

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Demon Slayer Season 2 releasing in 2021 but could finally come to Netflix in 2023

Entertainment News Roundup: BRIT Awards winners to get two trophies; Block by block, LEGOLAND New York prepares to open and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA authorizes next three SpaceX launches; China launches key module of space station and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Five charged in violent abduction of Lady Gaga's bulldogs; BRIT Awards winners to get two trophies and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Farhan Akhtar shares list of organisations Excel Entertainment donated to amid second COVID wave

With the country facing challenges in the second wave of COVID-19, Excel Entertainment has lent help by donating money to NGOs working to help provide facilities to patients in need, encouraging others to do the same. As the country continu...

Somali lawmakers reverse president's extended stay in power

The controversial two-year term extension for Somalias president evaporated on Saturday after intense public pressure as the lower house of parliament approved his request to instead support efforts to organise the countrys long-delayed nat...

Iran nuclear talks will resume on Friday, Russian envoy says

Indirect talks between Iran and the United States on bringing both sides fully back into compliance with Irans nuclear deal will resume on Friday, the head of Russias delegation said on Saturday.It will reconvene once again next Friday, Rus...

Bengal restricts number of invitees to weddings to 50 as COVID cases rise

The West Bengal government on Saturday restricted the number of invitees to wedding ceremonies and family gatherings to 50 to check the surge in coronavirus cases, an official said.The state administration on Friday ordered shutdown of shop...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021