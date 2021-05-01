Iran nuclear talks will resume on Friday, Russian envoy says

Iran nuclear talks will resume on Friday, Russian envoy saysReuters | Vienna | Updated: 01-05-2021 20:07 IST | Created: 01-05-2021 20:02 IST
Indirect talks between Iran and the United States on bringing both sides fully back into compliance with Iran's nuclear deal will resume on Friday, the head of Russia's delegation said on Saturday.
"It will reconvene once again next Friday," Russia's ambassador to the U.N. nuclear watchdog, Mikhail Ulyanov, told reporters after a meeting of the remaining parties to the deal that wrapped up the third round of talks.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
