Railway mobilises additional Covid care coaches for use in MP, Maharashtra

In view of the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic in the country, the Ministry of Railways has mobilised additional Covid care coaches for use in Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra. Strengthening the capabilities of the nation in the united fight against Covid, the Ministry of Railways has, amongst its multi-pronged initiatives, deployed nearly 4000 isolation coaches with almost 64000 beds.

To work concurrently with the states and in a bid to reach out as swiftly as possible, the Railway has drawn a de-centralised plan of action empowering zones and divisions to work out their memorandum of agreement for cohesive action. "These isolation coaches can be easily moved and positioned at places of demand on the Indian Railways network," informed an official release by the Ministry.

Accordingly, as per States' demand, at present 191 coaches have been handed over to various states for Covid care with a bed capacity of 2990 beds. Isolation coaches are presently utilised at Delhi, Maharashtra (Ajni ICD, Nandrubar), Madhya Pradesh (Tihi near Indore). The Railways has also positioned 50 coaches at major cities of Uttar Pradesh like Faizabad, Bhadohi, Varanasi, Bareli and Nazibabad. As per district authorities' demand, isolation coaches are being shifted from Nanrubar to Palghar. Isolation coaches are also being deployed for Jabalpur. The updated position of the utility of these coaches positioned in the States of Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra are as follows -

At Nandrubar (Maharashtra), in the last two days, 6 new admissions were registered as on date while 10 patients discharged after the isolation period. 43 COVID-19 patients are currently utilising the facility. Cumulatively upto now, 92 admissions were registered with 57 subsequent discharge of patients by State Health Authorities. 314 beds are still available. In Delhi, the Railway has catered to the full demand of the state government demand for 75 COVID care coaches with a capacity of 1200 beds. 50 coaches are positioned at Shakurbasti and 25 Coaches at Anand Vihar stations. 4 admissions were registered as of date with 1 patient discharged. 1196 beds are still available.

With regard to the demand by Madhya Pradesh for 2 coaches, the Ratlam Division of Western Railway has deployed 22 Coaches with a capacity of 320 beds at Tihi station near Indore. Six patients are admitted here so far. At Bhopal, where 20 coaches are deployed. At this facility, there were 20 admissions with 4 patients discharged as per the latest data. 276 beds are available at this facility. The utilisation of these facilities in the above-mentioned states, as per latest records, cumulatively registers 123 admissions with 62 subsequent discharges. Presently 61 COVUD-19 patients are utilising the isolation coaches. A total of 2,929 beds are still available at these facilities.

In Uttar Pradesh, though coaches have not yet been requisitioned by state government, 10 coaches each are placed at Faizabad, Bhadohi, Varanasi, Bareli and Nazibabad totalling to a capacity of 800 beds (50 coaches). (ANI)

