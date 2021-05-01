Left Menu

Railway mobilises additional Covid care coaches for use in MP, Maharashtra

In view of the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic in the country, the Ministry of Railways has mobilised additional Covid care coaches for use in Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-05-2021 20:06 IST | Created: 01-05-2021 20:06 IST
Railway mobilises additional Covid care coaches for use in MP, Maharashtra
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

In view of the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic in the country, the Ministry of Railways has mobilised additional Covid care coaches for use in Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra. Strengthening the capabilities of the nation in the united fight against Covid, the Ministry of Railways has, amongst its multi-pronged initiatives, deployed nearly 4000 isolation coaches with almost 64000 beds.

To work concurrently with the states and in a bid to reach out as swiftly as possible, the Railway has drawn a de-centralised plan of action empowering zones and divisions to work out their memorandum of agreement for cohesive action. "These isolation coaches can be easily moved and positioned at places of demand on the Indian Railways network," informed an official release by the Ministry.

Accordingly, as per States' demand, at present 191 coaches have been handed over to various states for Covid care with a bed capacity of 2990 beds. Isolation coaches are presently utilised at Delhi, Maharashtra (Ajni ICD, Nandrubar), Madhya Pradesh (Tihi near Indore). The Railways has also positioned 50 coaches at major cities of Uttar Pradesh like Faizabad, Bhadohi, Varanasi, Bareli and Nazibabad. As per district authorities' demand, isolation coaches are being shifted from Nanrubar to Palghar. Isolation coaches are also being deployed for Jabalpur. The updated position of the utility of these coaches positioned in the States of Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra are as follows -

At Nandrubar (Maharashtra), in the last two days, 6 new admissions were registered as on date while 10 patients discharged after the isolation period. 43 COVID-19 patients are currently utilising the facility. Cumulatively upto now, 92 admissions were registered with 57 subsequent discharge of patients by State Health Authorities. 314 beds are still available. In Delhi, the Railway has catered to the full demand of the state government demand for 75 COVID care coaches with a capacity of 1200 beds. 50 coaches are positioned at Shakurbasti and 25 Coaches at Anand Vihar stations. 4 admissions were registered as of date with 1 patient discharged. 1196 beds are still available.

With regard to the demand by Madhya Pradesh for 2 coaches, the Ratlam Division of Western Railway has deployed 22 Coaches with a capacity of 320 beds at Tihi station near Indore. Six patients are admitted here so far. At Bhopal, where 20 coaches are deployed. At this facility, there were 20 admissions with 4 patients discharged as per the latest data. 276 beds are available at this facility. The utilisation of these facilities in the above-mentioned states, as per latest records, cumulatively registers 123 admissions with 62 subsequent discharges. Presently 61 COVUD-19 patients are utilising the isolation coaches. A total of 2,929 beds are still available at these facilities.

In Uttar Pradesh, though coaches have not yet been requisitioned by state government, 10 coaches each are placed at Faizabad, Bhadohi, Varanasi, Bareli and Nazibabad totalling to a capacity of 800 beds (50 coaches). (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Demon Slayer Season 2 releasing in 2021 but could finally come to Netflix in 2023

Entertainment News Roundup: BRIT Awards winners to get two trophies; Block by block, LEGOLAND New York prepares to open and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA authorizes next three SpaceX launches; China launches key module of space station and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Five charged in violent abduction of Lady Gaga's bulldogs; BRIT Awards winners to get two trophies and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

COVID-19: At least 12 patients die due to oxygen shortage at Delhi's Batra hospital

Four more patients died in Delhis Batra Hospital due to a shortage of oxygen on Saturday, taking the death toll to 12, said an official. Fatalities climbed up to 12. One of our senior doctors has also lost his battle to COVID. I am hoping a...

EC moves SC challenging Madras HC order that lambasted it for Covid protocol violations during campaigns

The Election Commission of India ECI has approached the Supreme Court challenging the Madras High Court order that lambasted the panel for failure to maintain Covid protocol during poll campaigns and said it should be put up on murder charg...

Chadian security forces fire upon protesters in southern town

At least four people were shot in southern Chad on Saturday when security forces fired on a crowd demonstrating against last months military takeover, civil society and hospital sources said.Protesters in the town of Sarh, about 550 km 350 ...

Arrests in Paris as thousands join May Day protests across France

Hooded, black-clad demonstrators clashed with police in Paris on Saturday as thousands of people joined traditional May Day protests across France to demand social and economic justice and voice their opposition to government plans to chang...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021