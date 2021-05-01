Left Menu

Trend at nuclear talks 'slowed a little' but going forward -top Iran negotiator

Reuters | Dubai | Updated: 01-05-2021 22:07 IST | Created: 01-05-2021 21:54 IST
Trend at nuclear talks 'slowed a little' but going forward -top Iran negotiator
Iran's chief negotiator said on Saturday the trend at nuclear talks between world powers and Iran "has naturally slowed a little" but there was still progress, Iranian state media reported.

"As we start the writing of drafts, in some areas the trend has naturally slowed down a little, however, the trend is moving forward," Deputy Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi was quoted as saying by state media after a session of the talks in Vienna.

