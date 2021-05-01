COVID-19: Maharashtra reports 63,282 new cases, 802 deaths in last 24 hours

Maharashtra's fresh COVID-19 cases continue to rise as the state reported 63,282 new cases and 802 deaths in the last 24 hours. "Maharashtra reported 63,282 new cases, 802 deaths and 61,326 discharges in the last 24 hours", as per the state health bulletin on Saturday.

The case fatality rate in the state is 1.49 per cent. With this, 46,65,754 total cases have been logged in the state including 6,63,758 active cases. In this count, the capital Mumbai reported 3,908 new cases, 90 deaths and 5,900 recoveries. The active cases are at 59,318. However, for the second day, the city reported below 4,000 new COVID-19 cases.

Maharashtra on Friday reported 62,919 fresh COVID-19 cases and 828 deaths, said the state health department. The total caseload on Friday reached 46,02,472, while the total deaths rose to 68,813. Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Friday said that there is no need for a more "strict lockdown" in the state as people are following the restrictions.

"There is no need for a more strict lockdown in the state, people are following the restrictions. We have been able to contain the spread of COVID-19 due to restrictions and lockdown. Our estimate was that there might be 10 lakh positive active patients, but now it is 7 lakh cases," Thackeray said at a press conference. He also reviewed the progress made on the package announced for countering COVID-19 and stressed the need to deal with the third wave of the pandemic. (ANI)

