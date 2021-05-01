Top Iran negotiator: U.S. sanctions on oil, banks would be lifted based an accords so far

Top Iran negotiator: U.S. sanctions on oil, banks would be lifted based an accords so farReuters | Dubai | Updated: 01-05-2021 22:40 IST | Created: 01-05-2021 22:40 IST
Iran's chief nuclear negotiator said on Saturday Tehran expects U.S. sanctions on oil, banks and other sectors and on most individuals and institutions to be lifted based on agreements reached so far at talks in Vienna, Iranian state media reported.
"Sanctions...on Iran's energy sector, which include oil and gas, or those on the automotive industry, financial, banking and port sanctions, all should be lifted based on agreements reached so far," Deputy Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi was quoted as saying by state media.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Multiple U.S. trade partners risk 'manipulator' label in Yellen's first currency report
Study finds young U.S. Marines without COVID-19 history at greater infection risk
GLOBAL MARKETS-World stocks near record highs as China, U.S. data back global recovery hopes
GLOBAL MARKETS-World stocks near record highs as China, U.S. data back global recovery hopes
EXCLUSIVE-Grab considering secondary Singapore listing after U.S. SPAC merger - sources