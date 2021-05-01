Cop injured as terrorists open fire on police party near J-K's Anantnag

A cop sustained injuries as terrorists opened fire on a police party near Lazibal in Anantnag on Saturday, informed the Jammu and Kashmir Police. The fire was retaliated and the area has been sealed. Police have initiated search operation.

"At about 1820 hours, while Police party was getting close for the shift to be replaced by another party for Covid Lockdown duty, near Lazibal Anantnag, terrorists opened fire on police party. One policeman received minor injuries. Fire was retaliated. Area sealed, search launched", tweeted Anantnag Police. On April 19, Jammu and Kashmir Police informed that two terrorists were killed in an encounter with security forces in the Shopian district. (ANI)

