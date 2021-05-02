Left Menu

First Oxygen Express to Secunderabad with loaded tankers starts from Odisha's Angul

Amid the oxygen crisis in several parts of the country due to the surge in COVID-19 cases, the Oxygen Express, loaded with five tankers started for Secunderabad from Odisha's Angul district.

ANI | Angul/Hyderabad (Odisha/Telangana) | Updated: 02-05-2021 07:33 IST | Created: 02-05-2021 07:33 IST
Visuals of the Oxygen Express. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Amid the oxygen crisis in several parts of the country due to the surge in COVID-19 cases, the Oxygen Express, loaded with five tankers started for Secunderabad from Odisha's Angul district. The five empty tankers were sent from Secunderabad (Secunderabad Cantonment Military Siding) on April 28 and were filled with Liquid Oxygen, according to the South Central Railway. The five tankers are together carrying 124.26 MT Tonnes of oxygen. "The Liquid Oxygen being transported in these tanks is a cryogenic cargo that has many limitations like the maximum speed at which it can be carried, maximum acceleration and deceleration, and loading restrictions (like availability of liquid oxygen tankers, loading ramps etc). The Route Mapping of the train along with the green corridor is done taking into consideration all these factors," read the release.

The Oxygen Express trains were started by the Indian Railways to provide safe, secure, hassle-free and fast transportation of Oxygen to the different parts of the country during these critical times. There are currently 78,888 active COVID-19 cases in Telangana. So far, 3,62,160 recoveries and 2,312 deaths have been reported in the state. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

