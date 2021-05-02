Left Menu

Cong's Sravan Desaju demands declaration of national health emergency amid COVID-19 surge

As COVID-19 cases in the country continue to break grim new records, Congress spokesperson Sravan Dosaju on Saturday demanded that a national health emergency be declared.

ANI | Hyderabad (Telangana) | Updated: 02-05-2021 07:38 IST | Created: 02-05-2021 07:38 IST
AICC Spokesperson, Dr. Sravan Dasoju (file photo). Image Credit: ANI

As COVID-19 cases in the country continue to break grim new records, Congress spokesperson Sravan Dosaju on Saturday demanded that a national health emergency be declared. He further said that as per the directions of party interim president Sonia Gandhi, Congress workers around the country are engaged in COVID-19 relief work.

"A National Health Emergency must immediately be declared by the Government. As per the instruction of AICC President Sonia Gandhi, all the Congress leaders and party workers across the country have dedicated themselves to the service of the people in the fight again Covid-19," he said. Dosaju further said, "All Congress leaders, right from Kashmir to Kanyakumari, are participating in serving people and help them fight against COVID-19. Apart from the distribution of face masks, we are also supplying Oxygen cylinders to where ever and whenever necessary. Further, we are making sure that the people get beds in hospitals and proper medication."

Dosaju further demanded that the statistics of the PM CARES and CM Cares funds be revealed. "People are suffering due to the ongoing pandemic situation, they are unable to get vaccines, deprived of beds in hospitals, and there is even a shortage in medication supplies. On behalf of the Congress party, I demand to bring out the statistics of the usage of PM CARE and CM CARE Funds," he said. (ANI)

