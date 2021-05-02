Left Menu

Fuel tankers catch fire, at least 10 hurt in Afghan capital

A fire roared through several fuel tankers on the northern edge of the Afghan capital late Saturday, injuring at least 10 people, officials said. They had been waiting until after 9 pm when fuel tankers and other large trucks are allowed to enter the city.The blaze was brought under control.

PTI | Kabul | Updated: 02-05-2021 08:18 IST | Created: 02-05-2021 08:18 IST
A fire roared through several fuel tankers on the northern edge of the Afghan capital late Saturday, injuring at least 10 people, officials said. It wasn't immediately known if the fire was accidental or intentional coming on the official start of the final withdrawal of U.S. and NATO troops, ending America's longest war. All 2,500-3,500 American soldiers and about 7,000 NATO allied forces will be out of Afghanistan at the latest by Sept. 11, the 20th anniversary of the terrorist attacks in the United States that first brought them into the country.

Interior Ministry spokesman Tariq Arian said the fire began when a spark set one fuel tanker ablaze. Several tankers nearby were quickly engulfed, sending giant flames and plumes of smoke into the night sky. Dozens of tankers were moving slowly into the capital at the time of the blaze. They had been waiting until after 9 pm when fuel tankers and other large trucks are allowed to enter the city.

The blaze was brought under control. There was no immediate evidence of sabotage, but Awan said an investigation is underway.

