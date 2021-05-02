Left Menu

COVID-19: PM Modi to meet experts over oxygen, medicine availability today

Amid the continuous surge in the COVID-19 cases across the country, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a meeting with experts on Sunday to review the oxygen and medicine availability.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-05-2021 09:36 IST | Created: 02-05-2021 09:36 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Image Credit: ANI

Amid the continuous surge in the COVID-19 cases across the country, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a meeting with experts on Sunday to review the oxygen and medicine availability. The meeting will begin at 9:30 am.

Apart from this, the Prime Minister will also review the human resource situation, in relation to the COVID-19 pandemic, and ways to augment it. A total of 3,92,488 fresh COVID-19 cases were recorded in the last 24 hours taking the cumulative count of the cases to 1,95,57,457, the Union Health Ministry reported on Sunday.

Currently, there are 33,49,644 active cases of COVID-19 in India. Meanwhile, the advisor to the Prime Minister Bhaskar Khulbe, on Saturday, wrote to the Union Health Ministry to provide 150 ventilators to the Sardar Patel COVID Care Centre in Delhi.

The ventilators have been provided to the COVID Care Centre under PM-CARES Fund after a request was made by Director General of Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) SS Deswal. The ITBP run Sardar Patel COVID Care Centre at the Radha Soami Satsang Beas facility in Delhi started functioning on April 26 with 500 oxygen beds. (ANI)

