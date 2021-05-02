Cyclonic circulation likely to persist over east India during next 4-5 days: IMD

A cyclonic circulation lies over northwest Madhya Pradesh and the trough is likely to persist over east India during the next 4-5 days, said the India Meteorological Department on Sunday. "A cyclonic circulation lies over northwest Madhya Pradesh & a trough runs from this circulation to Manipur at lower levels. A trough in westerlies roughly along long 90°E to the north of lat 25°N in mid levels. The trough is likely to persist over East India during next 4-5 days," the IMD tweeted.

It further said, "Isolated heavy rainfall is also likely over Sub Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim and Assam & Meghalaya during 2-5 May; over Gangetic from May 3 to 5 and over Odisha and Arunachal Pradesh on May 4, 2021." It also predicted isolated heavy rainfall is also likely over Kerala and Mahe on May 4 to 6 and south interior Karnataka from 4 to 6 May and over coastal Karnataka on May 5, 2021.

It further said that no heatwave is likely over any part of the country during the next five days. (ANI)

