Cyclonic circulation likely to persist over east India during next 4-5 days: IMD

A cyclonic circulation lies over northwest Madhya Pradesh and the trough is likely to persist over east India during the next 4-5 days, said the India Meteorological Department on Sunday.

A cyclonic circulation lies over northwest Madhya Pradesh and the trough is likely to persist over east India during the next 4-5 days, said the India Meteorological Department on Sunday. "A cyclonic circulation lies over northwest Madhya Pradesh & a trough runs from this circulation to Manipur at lower levels. A trough in westerlies roughly along long 90°E to the north of lat 25°N in mid levels. The trough is likely to persist over East India during next 4-5 days," the IMD tweeted.

It further said, "Isolated heavy rainfall is also likely over Sub Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim and Assam & Meghalaya during 2-5 May; over Gangetic from May 3 to 5 and over Odisha and Arunachal Pradesh on May 4, 2021." It also predicted isolated heavy rainfall is also likely over Kerala and Mahe on May 4 to 6 and south interior Karnataka from 4 to 6 May and over coastal Karnataka on May 5, 2021.

It further said that no heatwave is likely over any part of the country during the next five days. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

