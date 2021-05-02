Never seen a more partial Election Commission, it did everything to help BJP: Prashant Kishor to India Today TV. PTI

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...
... ...
... ...
... ...
Never seen a more partial Election Commission, it did everything to help BJP Prashant Kishor to India Today TV....
Centre files plea in HC to recall its order to supply allocated oxygen to Delhi and or face contempt....
Prashant Kishor says he is quitting this space and not strategise for parties any more Election consultant tells India Today TV channel....
A total of 3.19 lakh candidates have been elected unopposed in the Uttar Pradesh panchayat elections, the State Election Commission said on Sunday.As many as 3,19,317 candidates have been elected unopposed in the panchayat elections. This i...