Maha: Farm labourer killed by roommate after quarrel

PTI | Akola | Updated: 02-05-2021 16:41 IST | Created: 02-05-2021 16:40 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

A farm labourer was killed in the early hours of Sunday after being attacked with an axe by his roommate in Akola in Maharashtra, police said.

Chabulal Bhuham and Prabhu Dhikar, who stayed together in Pimpri Khurd village, had an altercation over food and the latter killed Bhuham with an axe and fled from the spot, said Akot Rural police station in charge Dnynoba Phad.

''We arrested Dhikar from a nearby forest,'' he added.

