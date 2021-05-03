Left Menu

No entry in Punjab without negative COVID-19 test or vaccination certificate

As COVID-19 cases continue to rise across the country, the Punjab government on Sunday issued that no one will be allowed to enter the state without a negative COVID-19 test result or a vaccine certificate.

ANI | Chandigarh | Updated: 03-05-2021 06:20 IST | Created: 03-05-2021 06:20 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

As COVID-19 cases continue to rise across the country, the Punjab government on Sunday issued that no one will be allowed to enter the state without a negative COVID-19 test result or a vaccine certificate. In a set of new guidelines to curb the spread of the virus, the state government further said that all non-essential shops would be closed till May 15.

"Nobody to enter the state whether by air, rail or road without either a COVID negative report or vaccination certificate. In addition, all non-essential shops will continue to remain closed till May 15," the order said. It added, "The daily night curfew from 6 pm to 5 am and a weekend curfew from 6 pm on Friday till 5 am on Monday will continue. RT-PCR testing of road and streetwise vendors to be carried out."

In the last 24 hours, Punjab reported 7,327 fresh COVID-19 cases, 5,244 discharges, and 157 deaths, the state health department informed. There are currently 60,108 active cases. The total number of discharges stands at 3,15,845 while the death toll is at 9,317. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

