UP BJP spokesperson Manoj Mishra dies of COVID-19, CM Adityanath expresses grief
Spokesperson of Bharatiya Janata Party in Uttar Pradesh Manoj Mishra died due to COVID-19 in the wee hours on Monday.ANI | Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 03-05-2021 10:29 IST | Created: 03-05-2021 10:29 IST
Spokesperson of Bharatiya Janata Party in Uttar Pradesh Manoj Mishra died due to COVID-19 in the wee hours on Monday. He was admitted to a hospital in Kanpur after he had tested positive for COVID-19.
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath condoled his demise. "Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath ji has expressed deep grief on the demise of Dr Manoj Mishra, senior spokesperson of the Bharatiya Janata Party," read a statement issued by the Chief Minister's office.
The Chief Minister also expressed condolences to the bereaved families, it said. (ANI)
