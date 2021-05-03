Left Menu

Hong Kong stocks drop near 2% as financials weigh

Hong Kong stocks fell on Monday, with financials leading the slide, as investors locked in gains after a recent rally, while many kept to the sidelines as China markets remain closed. ** By lunch break, the Hang Seng index was down 424.36 points, or 1.48%, at 28,300.52.

03-05-2021
Representative Image Image Credit: Devdiscourse News Desk

Hong Kong stocks fell on Monday, with financials leading the slide, as investors locked in gains after a recent rally, while many kept to the sidelines as China markets remain closed.

** By lunch break, the Hang Seng index was down 424.36 points, or 1.48%, at 28,300.52. The Hang Seng China Enterprises index fell 1.28% to 10,686.87. ** The sub-index of the Hang Seng tracking energy shares slid 0.4%, while the IT sector dipped 0.94%, the financial sector fell 2.11% and the property sector was down 1.04%.

** China's stock and bond markets, as well as its foreign exchange and commodity futures markets, are closed on May 1-5 for the Labour Day holiday. Trade will resume on May 6. ** The top gainer on the Hang Seng was China Petroleum & Chemical Corp, which gained 0.52%, while the biggest loser was HSBC Holdings PLC, which fell 3.38% after a 9% jump last week.

** AIA fell 2.6%, Ping An dropped 2.4% and China Life was down 2.3% ** Around the region, MSCI's Asia ex-Japan stock index was weaker by 0.6%

** The top gainers among H-shares were Anhui Conch Cement Co Ltd up 1.29%, followed by Postal Savings Bank of China Co Ltd, gaining 1.19% and Hansoh Pharmaceutical Group Company Ltd, up by 0.75%. ** The three biggest H-shares percentage decliners were Kuaishou Technology, which dropped 3.57%, China Feihe Ltd, which fell 3.39% and Alibaba Health Information Technology Ltd, was down 2.53%.

