Developing Iraq's Mansuriya gas field to cost $2.1 bln -minister

Developing Iraq's Mansuriya gas field to cost $2.1 bln -ministerReuters | Baghdad | Updated: 03-05-2021 15:08 IST | Created: 03-05-2021 14:57 IST
Iraqi Oil Minister Ihsan Abdul Jabbar said on Monday that the development of the Mansuriya gas field on the coast near the Iranian border is expected to cost $2.1 billion.
Abdul Jabbar said in a news conference that he does not expect oil prices to go below $65 per barrel and that lower oil prices should not be a concern after OPEC+ eases production cuts from May.
Iraq is in discussions over purchasing ExxonMobil shares in the southern West Qurna 1 oilfield, he added.
