Left Menu

Media reports alleging Centre hasn't placed any fresh order for COVID-19 vaccines incorrect: Health Ministry

The union health ministry on Monday said that media reports alleging that the Centre has not placed any fresh order for COVID-19 vaccines are "incorrect" and are not based on facts.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-05-2021 15:14 IST | Created: 03-05-2021 15:13 IST
Media reports alleging Centre hasn't placed any fresh order for COVID-19 vaccines incorrect: Health Ministry
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

The union health ministry on Monday said that media reports alleging that the Centre has not placed any fresh order for COVID-19 vaccines are "incorrect" and are not based on facts. "The news reports suggest that the last order placed with the two vaccine makers (100 million doses with SII and 20 million doses with Bharat Biotech) was in March 2021. These media reports are completely incorrect, and are not based on facts," the ministry said in a statement.

The ministry further said that against the last order of 10 crore doses for supplies of Covishield vaccine, 8.744 crore doses have been delivered till May 3. "It is clarified that 100 percent advance of Rs 1732.50 crore (after TDS Rs 1699.50 crore) was released to Serum Institute of India (SII) on April 28 for 11 crore doses of Covishield vaccine during May, June and July, and was received by them on April 28," it said.

Additionally, 100 percent advance of Rs 787.50 crore (after TDS Rs 772.50 crore) was released on April 28 to Bharat Biotech India Ltd (BBIL) for five crore Covaxin doses during May, June and July, and was received by them on April 28. It further said that as on date against the last order of 2 crore doses for supplies of Covaxin vaccine, 0.8813 crore doses have been delivered till May 3.

"Hence to say that fresh orders have not been placed by the government is not correct." "As of 2nd May 2021, Government of India has provided more 16.54 crore vaccine doses to States/UTs Free of Cost. More than 78 lakh doses are still available with the states and UTs to be administered. More than 56 Lakh doses, in addition, will be received by the states and UTs in the next three days," it further said.

The ministry said that under the Liberalised Pricing and Accelerated National COVID-19 Vaccination Strategy, the government would continue to procure its share of 50 percent of the monthly Central Drugs Laboratory (CDL) cleared vaccines and would continue to make them available to the state governments totally free of cost as was being done earlier.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Entertainment News Roundup: Grammy organizers change rules after allegations of corruption; Thousands of revelers attend Wuhan music festival and more

Science News Roundup: NASA tells SpaceX to halt lunar lander work pending; Deep-sea mining tests resume after robot rescued and more

Health News Roundup: UK reports 7 new COVID deaths, 1,907 infections; Thailand sees second day of record-high virus deaths and more

Odd News Roundup: Belgian artisan shifts to chocolate syringes; World's longest pedestrian suspension bridge opens in Portugal and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Maha club asked to shut golf course after Anil Ambani walk

Civic authorities at the popular hill station Mahabaleshwar have asked a private club to shut down its golf course ground after a video of industrialist Anil Ambani taking a walk there went viral on social media.Ambani who is in Mahabaleshw...

Israeli state watchdog to investigate religious festival stampede

Israels government watchdog said on Monday it would open an investigation into the deaths of 45 people crushed in a stampede at a Jewish religious festival last week. State Comptroller Matanyahu Englman said his office, which audits the gov...

North Korea to skip World Cup qualifiers over coronavirus concerns, South says

North Korea has notified authorities that its team plans to skip next months World Cup qualifiers hosted by South Korea due to coronavirus fears, the Souths football association said on Monday.North Koreas football association PRKFA sent a ...

Congo declares end of Ebola outbreak that killed six

The Democratic Republic of Congo on Monday declared the end of an Ebola outbreak that infected 12 people in the eastern province of North Kivu and killed six of them.The outbreak was contained using Mercks Ebola vaccine, which was given to ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021