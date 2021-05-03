Left Menu

Dr Naledi Pandor to attend G7 ministerial meeting

“The G7 Foreign and Development meeting is one of seven Ministerial tracks of the G7 and in the context of the current global health crisis, the meeting and Summit will focus on building back from the COVID-19 pandemic,” said the department.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 03-05-2021 16:24 IST | Created: 03-05-2021 16:24 IST
Dr Naledi Pandor to attend G7 ministerial meeting
“Minister Pandor is attending the meeting at the invitation of Mr Dominic Raab, the Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth and Developmental Affairs of the United Kingdom,” said the DIRCO. Image Credit: Flickr

International Relations and Cooperation Minister, Dr Naledi Pandor, is set to attend the Group of Seven (G7) Foreign and Development Ministerial meeting in the United Kingdom.

The two-day meeting will get underway in London on Tuesday.

In a statement, the Department of International Relations and Cooperation (DIRCO), said the meeting will discuss the promotion and defending of open societies, leading a sustainable recovery through championing action on climate change as well as famine prevention among others.

"The G7 Foreign and Development meeting is one of seven Ministerial tracks of the G7 and in the context of the current global health crisis, the meeting and Summit will focus on building back from the COVID-19 pandemic," said the department.

The meeting will be held in preparation for the G7 Leaders' Summit, scheduled to take place in Cornwall, South-West England, from 11 to 13 June 2021. Minister Pandor will be attending alongside the Ministers of Australia and South Korea as guests.

"Minister Pandor is attending the meeting at the invitation of Mr Dominic Raab, the Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth and Developmental Affairs of the United Kingdom," said the DIRCO.

On the margins of the meeting, the Minister will hold several bilateral meetings with her counterparts.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

TRENDING

Entertainment News Roundup: Grammy organizers change rules after allegations of corruption; Thousands of revelers attend Wuhan music festival and more

Science News Roundup: NASA tells SpaceX to halt lunar lander work pending; Deep-sea mining tests resume after robot rescued and more

Health News Roundup: UK reports 7 new COVID deaths, 1,907 infections; Thailand sees second day of record-high virus deaths and more

Odd News Roundup: Belgian artisan shifts to chocolate syringes; World's longest pedestrian suspension bridge opens in Portugal and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks rally as investors begin May in bullish mood

European shares gained on Monday as investors bullish about the global economic recovery looked ahead to a busy week for U.S. economic data that is expected to underline the strength of the rebound.With China, Japan and Britain closed for p...

Sweden plans to donate 1 million doses of AstraZeneca vaccines to India

Sweden plans to donate 1 million doses of AstraZeneca vaccines to India via the U.N.-backed COVAX, an initiative devised to give countries access to coronavirus vaccines regardless of their wealth.The Scandinavian countrys International Dev...

Soccer-United fan violence condemned by government and mayor

Violence during Sundays protests from Manchester United fans, which led to the Premier League game with Liverpool being postponed, has been condemned by the UK governments sports minister and the mayor of Greater Manchester. United fans pro...

Ficci stresses on speeding up vaccination, maintaining supply of essential medicines to fight COVID

Industry body Ficci has suggested the government a series of steps, including speeding up vaccination drive and maintaining supply of essential medicines, in order to contain the rising COVID-19 cases in the country.In a letter to Sanjeeva ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021