Left Menu

Wheat procurement increases over 70 pc to 292.52 lakh tonnes this marketing season so far: Govt

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-05-2021 17:13 IST | Created: 03-05-2021 16:57 IST
Wheat procurement increases over 70 pc to 292.52 lakh tonnes this marketing season so far: Govt
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The Centre on Monday said wheat procurement rose over 70 percent to 292.52 lakh tonnes so far in the ongoing 2021-22 rabi marketing season, benefitting about 28.80 lakh farmers.

State-owned Food Corporation of India (FCI) and state agencies are undertaking procurement operations at a minimum support price (MSP).

In the year-ago period, wheat procurement stood at 171.53 lakh tonnes.

This year, Haryana and Punjab switched from indirect payment of MSP to direct online transfers to farmers' bank accounts following a central government direction.

''Wheat procurement is going on at a brisk pace in the procuring states/UTs of Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Chandigarh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and other states with purchase of over 292.52 lakh tonne up to May 2, 2021,'' the food ministry said in a statement.

Punjab, Haryana and Madhya Pradesh are three states that have contributed in a big way to the wheat procurement so far.

Wheat procurement in Punjab has reached 114.76 lakh tonnes, Haryana 80.55 lakh tonnes, and Madhya Pradesh 73.76 lakh tonnes up to May 2 of this marketing season, it said.

About 28.80 lakh wheat farmers have already been benefited from the ongoing procurement operations, it added.

With regard to MSP payment to farmers, the ministry said about Rs 17,495 crore in Punjab and around Rs 9268.24 crore in Haryana have been transferred directly into farmers' account so far.

This is for the first time that the farmers of Punjab have started receiving payments directly into their bank accounts against the sale of their wheat crop, it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Entertainment News Roundup: Grammy organizers change rules after allegations of corruption; Thousands of revelers attend Wuhan music festival and more

Science News Roundup: NASA tells SpaceX to halt lunar lander work pending; Deep-sea mining tests resume after robot rescued and more

Health News Roundup: UK reports 7 new COVID deaths, 1,907 infections; Thailand sees second day of record-high virus deaths and more

Odd News Roundup: Belgian artisan shifts to chocolate syringes; World's longest pedestrian suspension bridge opens in Portugal and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks rally as investors begin May in bullish mood

European shares gained on Monday as investors bullish about the global economic recovery looked ahead to a busy week for U.S. economic data that is expected to underline the strength of the rebound.With China, Japan and Britain closed for p...

Sweden plans to donate 1 million doses of AstraZeneca vaccines to India

Sweden plans to donate 1 million doses of AstraZeneca vaccines to India via the U.N.-backed COVAX, an initiative devised to give countries access to coronavirus vaccines regardless of their wealth.The Scandinavian countrys International Dev...

Soccer-United fan violence condemned by government and mayor

Violence during Sundays protests from Manchester United fans, which led to the Premier League game with Liverpool being postponed, has been condemned by the UK governments sports minister and the mayor of Greater Manchester. United fans pro...

Ficci stresses on speeding up vaccination, maintaining supply of essential medicines to fight COVID

Industry body Ficci has suggested the government a series of steps, including speeding up vaccination drive and maintaining supply of essential medicines, in order to contain the rising COVID-19 cases in the country.In a letter to Sanjeeva ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021