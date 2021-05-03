Left Menu

Received full advance from Centre for next tranche of 11 crore doses of COVID-19 vaccine: Adar Poonawalla

Serum Institute of India CEO Adar Poonawalla on Monday said that vaccine manufacturing is a specialized process and it is not possible to ramp up production overnight while noting that the company has received total orders of over 26 crore doses, of which it has supplied more than 15 crore doses.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-05-2021 17:50 IST | Created: 03-05-2021 17:50 IST
Received full advance from Centre for next tranche of 11 crore doses of COVID-19 vaccine: Adar Poonawalla
Serum Institute of India owner, Adar Poonawalla (file photo). Image Credit: ANI

Serum Institute of India CEO Adar Poonawalla on Monday said that vaccine manufacturing is a specialized process and it is not possible to ramp up production overnight while noting that the company has received total orders of over 26 crore doses, of which it has supplied more than 15 crore doses. In a statement, he said they have got 100 per cent advance of Rs 1732.50 crore from the central government for the next tranche of 11 crore doses in the next few months.

He said SII has been working closely with the central government since April last year and has got all kinds of support, be it scientific, regulatory and financial" "Amongst multiple reports it is important that correct information be shared with the public", Poonawalla said in a tweet and attached his statement.

Poonawalla said he would like to clarify certain things since his comments "may have been misinterpreted". "First of all, vaccine manufacturing is a specialized process, it is therefore not possible to ramp up production overnight. We also need to understand that the population of India is huge and to produce enough doses for all adults is not an easy task. Even the most advanced countries and companies are struggling in relatively smaller populations. Secondly, we have been working closely with the Government of India since April last year. We have got all kinds of support, be it scientific, regulatory and financial," he said.

"As of today, we received total orders of over 26 crore doses, of which we supplied more than 15 crore doses. We have also got 100 per cent advance of Rs 1732.50 crore by Gol for the next tranche of 11 crore doses in the next few months. Another 11 crore doses would be supplied in the second channel for states and private hospitals in the next few months," he added. He said every effort is being made to make vaccines available in quickest possible time.

"Lastly, we understand that everyone wants the vaccine to be available in the quickest possible time. That is our endeavor too and we are making every effort to achieve that. We shall work even harder and strengthen India's fight against COVID-19", he said. The Serum Institute of India (SII) supported the Health Ministry's statement in which it said that media reports alleging that Centre has not placed any fresh order for COVID-19 Vaccines are "incorrect and not based on facts".

"We endorse this statement, and the authenticity of the information. We have been working closely with the Government of India for the past year and thank it for its support. We remain committed to ramping up our vaccine production to save every life we can," SII said in a tweet. The Pune-based Serum Institute manufactures Covishield vaccine against COVID-19. It has been developed by Oxford University and AstraZeneca. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Entertainment News Roundup: Grammy organizers change rules after allegations of corruption; Thousands of revelers attend Wuhan music festival and more

Science News Roundup: NASA tells SpaceX to halt lunar lander work pending; Deep-sea mining tests resume after robot rescued and more

Health News Roundup: UK reports 7 new COVID deaths, 1,907 infections; Thailand sees second day of record-high virus deaths and more

Odd News Roundup: Belgian artisan shifts to chocolate syringes; World's longest pedestrian suspension bridge opens in Portugal and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Aviation, travel groups urge fully reopening US-UK travel market

A coalition of U.S. and European travel, airline, union, business and airport groups on Monday called for fully reopening the U.S.-UK air travel market as soon as safely possible.In a letter to U.S. President Joe Biden and British Prime Min...

Security improves in Syria camp, but virus threat grows

Concerns are growing of a coronavirus outbreak at a sprawling camp in northeast Syria that houses tens of thousands of refugees, including families and supporters of the Islamic State group, a Kurdish official said Monday.At least two peopl...

Nandigram RO did not order recounting as he feared for life: Mamata

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee claimed on Monday the returning officer of Nandigram did not order recounting of votes even after she demanded it as he feared for his life.Addressing a press meet, Banerjee reaffirmed she will mov...

Western Railway sets up 19 isolation coaches in Ahmedabad

The Ahmedabad division of the Western Railway has set up 19 isolation coaches with 304 beds here in Gujarat amid the shortage of beds in hospitals given the surge in COVID-19 cases.Thirteen of these coaches, equipped with required medical f...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021