JSW Energy arm inks PPA for supply of 540 MW wind energy

JSW Energy on Monday said its arm JSW Renew Energy has inked a power purchase agreement for a supply of 540 MW from a total blended wind capacity of 810 MW, which was bagged through a competitive bidding process.

JSW Renew Energy Ltd -- a wholly-owned subsidiary of JSW Future Energy Ltd -- has signed a Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) with Solar Energy Corporation of India Ltd (SECI) for the contracted capacity of 540 MW out of the total awarded capacity of 810 MW, as per a BSE filing said.

This is the single largest PPA for the wind/ blended wind category in the industry, and marks the foray of the company into the wind/ blended wind energy generation segment, it added.

In September 2020, JSW Energy said that JSW Future Energy Ltd had received a Letter of Awards for a total blended wind capacity of 810 MW in respect of the tariff-based competitive bids invited by SECI for setting up of 2,500 MW ISTS (Inter-State Transmission System)-connected blended wind power projects (Tranche - IX).

