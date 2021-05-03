Left Menu

Govt issues guidelines for Rs 10,900 cr PLI scheme for food processing industry

The government has approved a new central sector scheme for implementation during 2021-22 to 2026-27 with an outlay of Rs 10,900 crore to support creation of global food manufacturing champions and support Indian brands of food products in the international markets.The ministry is inviting applications for availing sales-based incentives and grants for undertaking branding and marketing activities abroad under the scheme from three categories of applicants.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-05-2021 21:51 IST | Created: 03-05-2021 21:46 IST
File Photo Image Credit: IANS

The food processing ministry on Monday said it has issued detailed guidelines of Rs 10,900 crore production linked incentive scheme that has recently been announced for the growth of the sector.

Agriculture and Food Processing Minister Narendra Singh Tomar launched an online portal for Production Linked Incentive Scheme for Food Processing Industry. The government has approved a new central sector scheme for implementation during 2021-22 to 2026-27 with an outlay of Rs 10,900 crore to support creation of global food manufacturing champions and support Indian brands of food products in the international markets.

The ministry is inviting applications for availing sales-based incentives and grants for undertaking branding and marketing activities abroad under the scheme from three categories of applicants. The last date for submission of application is June 17. Under the first category, the applicants are large entities which can apply for incentive based on sales and investment criteria. Applicants under this category could undertake branding and marketing activities abroad also and apply for grant under the scheme with a common application. Under the Category-II, SMEs applicants manufacturing innovative/ organic products can apply for PLI Incentive based on Sales. In the third category, applicants can apply solely for grant for undertaking branding and marketing activities abroad. The sales based incentive under the scheme would be paid for six years from 2021-22 to 2026-27 on incremental sales over the base year. The base year for calculation of incremental sales would be 2019-20 for the first four years. For 5th and 6th years, the base year would be 2021-22 and 2022-23, respectively. Sales should include sales of eligible food products manufactured by the applicants as well its subsidiaries and contract manufactures. Applicants will be extended grant @ 50 per cent of expenditure on branding and marketing abroad subject to a maximum grant of 3 per cent of sales of food products or Rs 50 crore per year, whichever is less. The minimum expenditure for branding abroad shall be Rs 5 crore over a period of five years. The selection of applicant under Category-I will be based on their sales, exports, committed investment. Four product segments are proposed to be incentivised under the scheme -- ready to cook/ ready to eat (RTC/RTE) including millet-based foods, processed fruits and vegetables, marine products and mozzarella cheese.

Selected applicants must fulfil the minimum required sales growth rate criteria to become eligible for incentive. Selection of SME applicants under Category-II and for innovative/ organic products would be based on their proposal, uniqueness of the product and the level of product development etc. The selection of applicants under category III for branding and marketing abroad would be based on the level of recognition of their brand, strategy and plan for production, sales, exports and branding of products in domestic and export markets. PTI MJH MKJ

