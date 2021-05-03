Left Menu

J-K Students Association urges Jaishankar to facilitate travel of Kashmiri medical students to Bangladesh

Jammu and Kashmir Students Association on Monday said it has written to External Affairs Minister (EAM) Dr S Jaishankar urging him to facilitate travel of over 100 Kashmiri medical students to Bangladesh.

ANI | Dehradun (Uttarakhand) | Updated: 03-05-2021 22:14 IST | Created: 03-05-2021 22:14 IST
J-K Students Association urges Jaishankar to facilitate travel of Kashmiri medical students to Bangladesh
Jammu and Kashmir Students Association Spokesperson, Nasir Khuehami (file photo). Image Credit: ANI

Jammu and Kashmir Students Association on Monday said it has written to External Affairs Minister (EAM) Dr S Jaishankar urging him to facilitate travel of over 100 Kashmiri medical students to Bangladesh. In a statement, spokesperson of Association Nasir Khuehami said that over 100 Kashmiri medical students pursuing studies in Bangladesh, currently stuck in Kashmir due to the pandemic, have been informed by their respective colleges and Universities in Bangladesh that examinations will commence from May 31 and that they are required to return immediately.

He said that their exams were postponed on April 3 and the students were informed that the datesheet will be announced at least 2 weeks after Eid-ul-Fitr. "Due to second deadly wave of COVID-19 in India, hundreds of students returned to India recently and now all of sudden datesheet has been announced and the exams will begin from May 31, The future of hundreds of students is at stake," Khuehami added.

The students, he said, have to complete a 14-day mandatory quarantine as well once they land in Bangladesh . Khuehami requested Jaishankar to take immediate steps to resolve the issue on humanitarian grounds and take immediate steps to make all possible efforts to facilitate their travel.

He urged the minister to direct concerned officials to act swiftly and provide necessary assistance to Kashmiri students, so that they may attend examination on time, and they won't lose their precious academic year. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Entertainment News Roundup: Grammy organizers change rules after allegations of corruption; Thousands of revelers attend Wuhan music festival and more

Science News Roundup: NASA tells SpaceX to halt lunar lander work pending; Deep-sea mining tests resume after robot rescued and more

Health News Roundup: UK reports 7 new COVID deaths, 1,907 infections; Thailand sees second day of record-high virus deaths and more

Odd News Roundup: Belgian artisan shifts to chocolate syringes; World's longest pedestrian suspension bridge opens in Portugal and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

AFC hails India's 'successful organisation' of ACL 2021 Group E matches

Asian Football Confederation AFC General Secretary Dato Windsor John has hailed the successful organization of AFC Champions League 2021 West Group E matches in India. In a letter to All India Football Federation AIFF General Secretary Kush...

Many claimed dead in post-poll violence in Bengal, Centre,

West Bengal was in the throes of widespread violence on Monday that allegedly left several BJP workers dead and injured in clashes, and shops being looted, prompting the Union Home ministry to seek a factual report from the state governent ...

Delhi records 448 COVID deaths, highest since pandemic began; over 18k cases with positivity rate of 29.56 per cent: Health Bulletin.

Delhi records 448 COVID deaths, highest since pandemic began over 18k cases with positivity rate of 29.56 per cent Health Bulletin....

Manipur HC orders safe passage to 7 Myanmarese to Delhi for seeking protection from UNHCR

The High Court of Manipur on Monday directed the authorities to grant safe passage to seven Myanmarese to New Delhi so that they can seek protection from the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees UNHCR.The seven three journalists an...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021