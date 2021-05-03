Left Menu

IRDAI suggests model insurance villages to increase insurance penetration in rural areas

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-05-2021 22:25 IST | Created: 03-05-2021 22:24 IST
IRDAI suggests model insurance villages to increase insurance penetration in rural areas
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) has suggested setting up model insured villages throughout the country to increase insurance penetration in rural areas.

The concept of setting up model insured villages was mooted by the IRDAI in a discussion paper on increasing penetration of insurance in rural areas with a special focus on agriculture and allied activities.

''The concept may be implemented in a minimum of 500 villages in different districts of the country in the first year and increased to a minimum of 1,000 villages in subsequent two years,'' the paper said on which the insurance regulator has invited comments from stakeholders by May 17.

It also said the choice of villages is to be made carefully, considering various relevant aspects and parameters in order to implement the concept successfully for a period of three to five years.

Every general insurance and reinsurance company having office in India needs to be involved for piloting the concept, and the efforts in selected villages need to be continued for a minimum period of 3-5 years so as to make the insurance benefits visible to the community.

The discussion paper said the target segment of rural insurance consists largely of low-income households or individuals who have little savings and limited financial capacity.

It said the central government's initiative through PMFBY has helped improve the insurance protection for crops in recent years. However, a large number of crops and cropped area are outside the scope of PFMBY and still remaining uninsured. These can be served through different tailored indemnity-based /weather index-based products. The allied farm risks, MSMEs, agro businesses, livestock and other personal insurance needs of rural population are also largely unserved.

Lack of awareness, limited choice of insurance products, absence of people-friendly and transparent claim settlement mechanisms, and weak network of insurance firms, are some of the issues and challenges in advancing growth of rural insurance business. Intermediary presence in rural areas and lack of industrywide well-coordinated efforts are also among the challenges.

The paper has stressed the need of creating awareness and publicity; and innovative, affordable, tech-based insurance products to overcome the challenges, besides the concept of model insurance village.

The paper further said various initiatives of the rural development ministry and informal network of SHG members /women SHG members, banking correspondence Sakhi (BC Sakhis) can be used for insurance product distribution and servicing.

The IRDAI paper said insurers can set up a dialogue with state governments and ministries that run various developmental programmes/schemes for farmers, rural and vulnerable sections of society. Insurance companies can integrate insurance with such programmes, it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Entertainment News Roundup: Grammy organizers change rules after allegations of corruption; Thousands of revelers attend Wuhan music festival and more

Science News Roundup: NASA tells SpaceX to halt lunar lander work pending; Deep-sea mining tests resume after robot rescued and more

Health News Roundup: UK reports 7 new COVID deaths, 1,907 infections; Thailand sees second day of record-high virus deaths and more

Odd News Roundup: Belgian artisan shifts to chocolate syringes; World's longest pedestrian suspension bridge opens in Portugal and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

AFC hails India's 'successful organisation' of ACL 2021 Group E matches

Asian Football Confederation AFC General Secretary Dato Windsor John has hailed the successful organization of AFC Champions League 2021 West Group E matches in India. In a letter to All India Football Federation AIFF General Secretary Kush...

Many claimed dead in post-poll violence in Bengal, Centre,

West Bengal was in the throes of widespread violence on Monday that allegedly left several BJP workers dead and injured in clashes, and shops being looted, prompting the Union Home ministry to seek a factual report from the state governent ...

Delhi records 448 COVID deaths, highest since pandemic began; over 18k cases with positivity rate of 29.56 per cent: Health Bulletin.

Delhi records 448 COVID deaths, highest since pandemic began over 18k cases with positivity rate of 29.56 per cent Health Bulletin....

Manipur HC orders safe passage to 7 Myanmarese to Delhi for seeking protection from UNHCR

The High Court of Manipur on Monday directed the authorities to grant safe passage to seven Myanmarese to New Delhi so that they can seek protection from the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees UNHCR.The seven three journalists an...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021