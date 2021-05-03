CNS briefs PM Modi about Covid related initiatives by Indian Navy

Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Karambir Singh called on PM Modi today.

He briefed the PM about various initiatives being taken by the Indian Navy to assist the countrymen during the pandemic. He informed the PM that the Indian Navy has reached out to all state administrations and have offered help in terms of hospital beds, transportation and conduct of vaccination drives. He apprised the PM about beds being earmarked in various Naval hospitals for use of civilians in various cities.

He also informed the PM that medical personnel in the Navy have been redeployed at various hospitals in the country to manage Covid duties. Naval Personnel is being provided Battle Field Nursing Assistant Training to augment medical personnel deployed in Covid hospitals.

Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Karambir Singh briefed the PM that the Navy is helping increase oxygen availability and replenish COVID related supplies in Lakshadweep as well as Andaman & Nicobar Islands.

He also apprised PM that the Indian Navy is transporting Oxygen Containers as well as other supplies from Bahrain, Qatar, Kuwait & Singapore to India.

(With Inputs from PIB)