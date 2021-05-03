Left Menu

CNS briefs PM Modi about Covid related initiatives by Indian Navy

He briefed the PM about various initiatives being taken by the Indian Navy to assist the countrymen during the pandemic.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-05-2021 22:35 IST | Created: 03-05-2021 22:35 IST
CNS briefs PM Modi about Covid related initiatives by Indian Navy
Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Karambir Singh briefed the PM that the Navy is helping increase oxygen availability and replenish COVID related supplies in Lakshadweep as well as Andaman & Nicobar Islands. Image Credit: Twitter(@PIB_India)

Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Karambir Singh called on PM Modi today.

He briefed the PM about various initiatives being taken by the Indian Navy to assist the countrymen during the pandemic. He informed the PM that the Indian Navy has reached out to all state administrations and have offered help in terms of hospital beds, transportation and conduct of vaccination drives. He apprised the PM about beds being earmarked in various Naval hospitals for use of civilians in various cities.

He also informed the PM that medical personnel in the Navy have been redeployed at various hospitals in the country to manage Covid duties. Naval Personnel is being provided Battle Field Nursing Assistant Training to augment medical personnel deployed in Covid hospitals.

Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Karambir Singh briefed the PM that the Navy is helping increase oxygen availability and replenish COVID related supplies in Lakshadweep as well as Andaman & Nicobar Islands.

He also apprised PM that the Indian Navy is transporting Oxygen Containers as well as other supplies from Bahrain, Qatar, Kuwait & Singapore to India.

(With Inputs from PIB)

TRENDING

Entertainment News Roundup: Grammy organizers change rules after allegations of corruption; Thousands of revelers attend Wuhan music festival and more

Science News Roundup: NASA tells SpaceX to halt lunar lander work pending; Deep-sea mining tests resume after robot rescued and more

Health News Roundup: UK reports 7 new COVID deaths, 1,907 infections; Thailand sees second day of record-high virus deaths and more

Odd News Roundup: Belgian artisan shifts to chocolate syringes; World's longest pedestrian suspension bridge opens in Portugal and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

AFC hails India's 'successful organisation' of ACL 2021 Group E matches

Asian Football Confederation AFC General Secretary Dato Windsor John has hailed the successful organization of AFC Champions League 2021 West Group E matches in India. In a letter to All India Football Federation AIFF General Secretary Kush...

Many claimed dead in post-poll violence in Bengal, Centre,

West Bengal was in the throes of widespread violence on Monday that allegedly left several BJP workers dead and injured in clashes, and shops being looted, prompting the Union Home ministry to seek a factual report from the state governent ...

Delhi records 448 COVID deaths, highest since pandemic began; over 18k cases with positivity rate of 29.56 per cent: Health Bulletin.

Delhi records 448 COVID deaths, highest since pandemic began over 18k cases with positivity rate of 29.56 per cent Health Bulletin....

Manipur HC orders safe passage to 7 Myanmarese to Delhi for seeking protection from UNHCR

The High Court of Manipur on Monday directed the authorities to grant safe passage to seven Myanmarese to New Delhi so that they can seek protection from the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees UNHCR.The seven three journalists an...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021