No oxygen consignment pending with Custom Authorities: Ministry

The matter regarding a consignment of 3,000 Oxygen Concentrators lying with Customs Authorities came up in the Hon'ble Delhi High Court and the same was clarified by the Government Counsel that presently no such consignment is pending with Custom Authorities.

However, social media has been flooded with the news that 3,000 Oxygen Concentrators are lying with Customs. We have again checked with our field formations and there is no such consignment lying with the Customs. However, since a photograph has also been put on Twitter, if anybody has information as to where it is lying, the same may be informed to us and we will take immediate action.

(With Inputs from PIB)