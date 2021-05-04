Major fire in industrial unit in Mumbai; none hurt

A major fire broke out in an industrial estate located in suburban Mulund here on Monday night, but there is no casualty so far, an official said.

A fire bridge official said the blaze started in a company located in the Asha Nagar industrial area around 11.15 pm.

''No report about any injury to anyone,'' the official said, adding fire engines have been rushed to the spot and fire fighting operation is on.

The cause of the fire is not known.

