Left Menu

Mexico marks end of last indigenous revolt with apology

PTI | Mexicocity | Updated: 04-05-2021 06:41 IST | Created: 04-05-2021 06:41 IST
Mexico marks end of last indigenous revolt with apology

Mexico on Monday marked the anniversary of a 1901 battle that ended one of the last indigenous rebellions in North America by issuing an apology for centuries of brutal exploitation and discrimination.

Monday's ceremony was held in the hamlet of Tihosuco in the Mayan township of Felipe Carrillo Puerto, the headquarters of the rebellion. It comes amid broader commemorations of the 500th anniversary of the 1519-1521 Spanish Conquest of Mexico, and 200 years of Mexico's 1821 independence from Spain.

“For centuries, these people have suffered exploitation and abuse,” said Interior Secretary Olga Sánchez Cordero. “Today we recognise something which we have denied for a long time, the wrongs and injustices committed against the Mayan people.” “Today, we ask forgiveness in the name of the Mexican government for the injustices committed against you throughout our history and for the discrimination which even now you are victims of,” she said.

President Andrés Manuel López Obrador was accompanied by President Alejandro Giammattei of Guatemala, the neighbouring country that has a majority Mayan population.

The Mayas of Quintana Roo — who fought an 1847-1901 rebellion against Mexican settlers and the government known as “the War of the Castes” — still live on the Caribbean coast. The rebellion was finally ended when Mexican troops captured Felipe Carrillo Puerto between May 4-5, 1901.

While Mexico's Mayas have survived, they have been largely locked out of the rich tourism industry that has sprung up at coastal resorts like Cancún and Playa del Carmen since 1974. Most eke out livings as small-scale farmers or fruit growers, or as construction or cleaning workers at resorts.

“We realise that we have a great history, that we are held up as an example, and people make a lot of money off our name, but that money never shows up in our communities,” said Mayan activist Alfaro Yam Canul.

While the coast south of Cancún is known as the “Riviera Maya,” and aquatic parks often have “Mayan” attractions, the vast majority of Mayas live in poverty in the southern, undeveloped part of the state of Quintana Roo, south of Felipe Carrillo Puerto, close to the border with Belize.

Yam Canul asked López Obrador to give the Mayas the right to promote tourism a long stretch of mangrove-studded coast that has been designated a nature reserve.

Yam Canul said the Sian Ka'an nature reserve — which occupies 75 miles (120 kilometers) of coast and 1.3 million acres (530,000 hectares) of mangrove, wetlands and shallow bays and lagoons — had been “taken, stolen from us in a bad way, without out knowledge or consulting us.” The reserve currently offers small day trips to visitors, but there are no hotels. Experts say the lagoon and mangrove ecosystem are extremely delicate, and that any significant fishing or tourism activities would threaten them.

Yam Canul asked the president to revise the nature reserve's rules “so that we Maya, followers of the cross, can enter and develop community ecological tourism, in which we do not want really big buildings.'' He said “all the tourism infrastructure and hotels should be in the Maya capital” of Felipe Carrillo Puerto.

Felipe Carrillo Puerto, once known as Chan Santa Cruz, is considered the Maya capital because it was the centre of the rebellion. It held the temple of the “Speaking Cross,” an apparent ventriloquist's trick that counselled the Mayas to rise up against their oppressors.

During the 1800s, Mayas were forced to work in serf-like conditions on sisal plantations. Sisal and henequen were fibres used in making rope. Some were even tricked into virtually slavery in sugar cane fields in Cuba.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 Episode 25: Will Laginas find real treasure?

Science News Roundup: Italy unveils new hi-tech floor design for Colosseum area; NASA tells SpaceX to halt lunar lander work pending contract and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Grammy organizers change rules after allegations of corruption; Thousands of revelers attend Wuhan music festival and more

PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - May 3

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Geta Brătescu: Google Doodle to celebrate Romanian artist on her 95th birthday

Happy Birthday, Geta BrtescuTodays doodle celebrates multidisciplinary Romanian artist Geta Brtescu on her 95th birthday. Credited as one of the first conceptual artists in Romania, Brtescu rose to international prominence with a series of ...

COVID: US flights with medical supplies for India delayed till Wednesday

US Air Force flights that were scheduled to leave for India with essential life-saving supplies have been delayed till Wednesday due to maintenance issues, the Pentagon said here on Monday.We just received word from USTRANSCOM that the flig...

Mexico marks end of last indigenous revolt with apology

Mexico on Monday marked the anniversary of a 1901 battle that ended one of the last indigenous rebellions in North America by issuing an apology for centuries of brutal exploitation and discrimination.Mondays ceremony was held in the hamlet...

Restrictions easing in US and Europe amid disaster in India

Air travel in the US hit its highest mark since COVID-19 took hold more than 13 months ago, while European Union officials are proposing to ease restrictions on visitors to the continent as the vaccine sends new cases and deaths tumbling in...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021