COVID-19: Bengaluru's Chamrajpet Crematorium displays 'Housefull' board

The surge in COVID-19 deaths has left families scrambling to look for space to cremate their loved ones as bodies have piled up for cremation and several crematoriums are facing space shortages.

ANI | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 04-05-2021 08:59 IST | Created: 04-05-2021 08:59 IST
'Housefull' board displayed outside the Chamrajpet Crematorium gate. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

The surge in COVID-19 deaths has left families scrambling to look for space to cremate their loved ones as bodies have piled up for cremation and several crematoriums are facing space shortages. In one such incident, a crematorium in Bengaluru's Chamrajpet, which ran out of space, put up a 'Housefull' board at the gate.

The crematorium, which takes at least more than 20 bodies for cremation every day, put up a board saying no more bodies will be taken up for cremation. There are 13 electric crematoriums in the city. The 'Housefull' board was later removed from the gate of the cremation ground.

Ganesh, a local resident said that the signboard was placed on the gate but later when people started questioning the authorities the signboard was removed. The revenue department of the Karnataka government has allotted 230 acres of land for the cremation after body flow into the chromatin is increased due to the number of covid deaths increased in the state.

Medi Agrahara BBMP crematorium, Sumanahalli Crematorium, Chamarajanagar Crematory, Wilson Garden Crematory, Hebbal Crematorium are receiving more than 20 bodies per day for the commission which is creating a problem for the cremation. Meanwhile, Karnataka reported 44,438 fresh Covid cases including 22,112 cases in Bengaluru Urban, 20,901 discharges and 239 deaths on Monday. (ANI)

