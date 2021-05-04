Left Menu

Total number of COVID-19 vaccine doses given in India crosses 15.89 crore

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-05-2021 11:38 IST | Created: 04-05-2021 11:37 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 15.89 crores with 17,08,390 doses being given on May 3, the Union health ministry said on Tuesday. It said 4,06,339 beneficiaries of the age group 18-44 years received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine across 12 states and union territories.

These are Chhattisgarh (1,025), Delhi (40,028), Gujarat (1,08,191), Haryana (55,565), Jammu and Kashmir (5,587), Karnataka (2,353), Maharashtra (73,714), Odisha (6,802), Punjab (635), Rajasthan (76,151), Tamil Nadu (2,744) and Uttar Pradesh (33,544).

Cumulatively, 15,89,32,921 vaccine doses have been administered through 23,35,822 sessions so far, according to the provisional report till 7 am.

These include 94,48,289 healthcare workers (HCWs) who have taken the first dose and 62,97,900 HCWs who have taken the second dose 1,35,05,877 frontline workers (FLWs) who have received the first dose and 72,66,380 FLWs who have taken the second dose.

This also includes 4,06,339 individuals in the age group of 18-44 years who have taken the first dose. Besides, 5,30,50,669 and 41,42,786 beneficiaries over 45 to 60 years have been administered the first and second dose, respectively, while 5,28,16,238 and 1,19,98,443 beneficiaries above 60 years have taken the first and second dose.

Ten states Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Kerala, Bihar and Andhra Pradesh accounted for 66.94 percent of the cumulative doses given so far in the country As on day-108 of the vaccination drive (May 3), 17,08,390 vaccine doses were given.

Across 12,739 sessions, 8,38,343 beneficiaries were vaccinated for the first dose and 8,70,047 beneficiaries received the second dose of vaccine.

