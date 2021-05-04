Left Menu

Australia opens new Pacific embassies as Chinese influence grows

Reuters | Canberra | Updated: 04-05-2021 11:47 IST | Created: 04-05-2021 11:47 IST
Australia opens new Pacific embassies as Chinese influence grows

Australia opened embassies in the Marshall Islands and French Polynesia on Tuesday as Canberra accelerates its efforts to counter growing competition from China for influence in the Pacific.

"Australia is committed to continuing to work closely with our Pacific partners for a region that is prosperous and secure," a joint statement from Foreign Minister Marise Payne and Minister for the Pacific Zed Seselja read.

Australia now has 19 embassies in the Pacific, including new ones opened in the last three years in Tuvalu, the Cook Islands, Palau and Niue. It claims to have the largest diplomatic presence in the Pacific of any country.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 Episode 25: Will Laginas find real treasure?

Science News Roundup: Italy unveils new hi-tech floor design for Colosseum area; NASA tells SpaceX to halt lunar lander work pending contract and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Grammy organizers change rules after allegations of corruption; Thousands of revelers attend Wuhan music festival and more

PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - May 3

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Panorama Studios International acquires Hindi remake rights of 'Drishyam 2 - The Resumption'

Kumar Mangat Pathak and Abhishek Pathaks Panorama Studios International has acquired the Hindi remake rights of the Malayalam hit film Drishyam 2 - The Resumption. Drishyam has been remade in a record number of languages, including Hindi. A...

Ten states account for over 71 per cent of new COVID-19 cases

New Delhi, Apr 4 PTI Maharashtra, Karnataka and Delhi are among 10 states that account for 71.71 per cent of the 3,57,229 new COVID-19 cases in the country, the Union Health Ministry said on Tuesday.Indias daily positivity rate now stands a...

Bihar imposes lockdown till May 15, says CM Nitish Kumar amid surge in COVID-19 cases.

Bihar imposes lockdown till May 15, says CM Nitish Kumar amid surge in COVID-19 cases....

Plea to increase cremation, burial sites in national capital: HC seeks Centre, Delhi govt stand

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday sought responses of the Centre and the Delhi government on a PIL to temporarily increase the number of cremation and burial sites in the city in view of the overwhelming number of people dying due to COVID-19...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021