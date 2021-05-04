Left Menu

COVID-19: Odisha provides over 5125 MT medical oxygen to 10 states

As the demand for oxygen has significantly risen due to the onset of COVID-19 across the country, Odisha has delivered 5125.412 metric tonnes (MT) of medical oxygen to ten states as of Monday, said the Odisha Police.

Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

As the demand for oxygen has significantly risen due to the onset of COVID-19 across the country, Odisha has delivered 5125.412 metric tonnes (MT) of medical oxygen to ten states as of Monday, said the Odisha Police. "A total of 281 tankers/containers carrying 5125.412 MT medical oxygen have been escorted so far from Rourkela, Jajpur, Dhenkanal, and Angul districts of Odisha by Odisha Police," said the police in an official statement.

As many as 31 tankers were dispatched from Angul district with 517.94 MT of medical oxygen, 64 from Dhenkanal with 981.08 MT, 74 from Jajpur with 1508.62 MT, and 112 from Rourkela with 2117.772 MT of medical oxygen. Further, 83 tankers with 1702.98 MT of oxygen were sent to Andhra Pradesh, 76 tankers with 1267.739 MT of oxygen were sent to Telangana. Tamil Nadu received 7 tankers filled with 136.42 MT of medical oxygen. Similarly, Haryana received 35 tankers filled with 654.482 MT of oxygen. 13 tankers with 211.16 MT of oxygen were sent to Maharashtra, while 214.391 MT of oxygen-filled in 14 tankers have left for Chhattisgarh. As many as 24 tankers have carried around 437.69 MT of oxygen to Uttar Pradesh and 26 nos of tankers with 438.23 MT of oxygen were sent to Madhya Pradesh. Two tankers with 33 MT of oxygen were sent to Delhi and 1 tanker with 29.32 MT sent to Punjab in the last 12 days, said the police.

A special cell was formed under ADG Law and Order Y K Jethwa, as the Nodal Officer for coordinated action for loading and transportation of medical oxygen by Odisha to states facing an oxygen deficit. A dedicated corridor has been set up with round-the-clock monitoring. District SSP/DCsP and Range DIG/IG/CP are supervising the movement personally within their jurisdictions, Odisha police said. (ANI)

