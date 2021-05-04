Left Menu

Mangaluru, May 4 (PTI) Following are today's Areca and Coconut prices.

Mangaluru, May 4 (PTI) Following are today's Areca and Coconut prices.

Areca (per QTL) Old Supari : Rs 40000 to Rs 48000 model Rs 42000 New Supari : Rs 34500 to Rs 38000 model Rs 37500 Koka : Rs 12000 to Rs 24500 model Rs 22000 Coconut [per thousand]: 1st qlty : Rs 25000 to Rs 30000 model Rs 28000 2nd qlty : Rs 16000 to Rs 25000 model Rs 24000.

