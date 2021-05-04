Left Menu

JEE (Main) May 2021 session postponed: Pokhriyal

In wake of the prevailing Covid-19 situation in the country, Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank said the Joint Entrance Examination (Main)-2021 scheduled for May 2021 has been postponed.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-05-2021 16:47 IST | Created: 04-05-2021 16:47 IST
JEE (Main) May 2021 session postponed: Pokhriyal
Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank (file photo). Image Credit: ANI

In wake of the prevailing Covid-19 situation in the country, Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank said the Joint Entrance Examination (Main)-2021 scheduled for May 2021 has been postponed. "Looking at the present situation of COVID-19 and keeping students' safety in mind, JEE (Main) - May 2021 session has been postponed. Students are advised to keep visiting the official website of NTA for further updates," tweeted Pokhriyal.

In an effort to support the student community, the National Testing Agency (NTA) is organizing the JEE (Main)- 2021 in four sessions. Two of these sessions have already been completed in February (Session 1: from 23 to 26 February 2021) and March (Session 2: from 16 to 18 March). The number of candidates who appeared in Session 1 is 620978 and in Session 2 is 556248. The JEE (Main) - 2021 April Session which was scheduled on April 27, 28, and 30, has already been postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The JEE (Main)-2021 May session is currently scheduled on 24, 25, 26, 27, 28 May 2021. However, keeping the present situation in mind, the JEE (Main)-2021 May session is also being postponed. The rescheduling of the April and May sessions will be done subsequently. The registration for the May Session will also be announced at a later stage.

"In the meantime, candidates are advised to use this time to prepare themselves better for the examination. They can also take practice (full length/chapter wise) tests on the NTA Abhyas App from the comfort of their homes," read the public notice by NTA. The candidates are advised to keep visiting the official websites of NTA for the latest updates.

The Centre on Monday announced that National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) Exam 2021 has been postponed for at least four months in a bid to provide adequate human resources for responding to the COVID-19 pandemic in the country, according to an official statement by the Prime Minister's office (PMO). Prime Minister Narendra Modi yesterday reviewed the growing need for adequate human resources for responding to the COVID-19 pandemic in the country. Many important decisions were taken which will significantly boost the availability of medical personnel in Covid duty, the official statement had said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 Episode 25: Will Laginas find real treasure?

Science News Roundup: Italy unveils new hi-tech floor design for Colosseum area; NASA tells SpaceX to halt lunar lander work pending contract and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Grammy organizers change rules after allegations of corruption; Thousands of revelers attend Wuhan music festival and more

PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - May 3

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Ker HC praises govt's decision to bring down RT-PCR rates to Rs 500

Kochi, May 4 PTI The Kerala High Court on Tuesday appreciated the recent decision of the state government to reducethecost of RT-PCR COVID-19 test from Rs 1,700 to Rs500.However, thecourt wanted the government to explain their authority in ...

DCC Animal Hospital launches telehealth service for pets, for continuous medical support amidst pandemic

NEW DELHI, May 4, 2021 PRNewswire -- DCC Dogs Cats Companions Animal Hospital, a multi-speciality pet healthcare facility in Gurugram and Delhi, promoted by Japan-based company Aalda, has launched a telehealth service, that allows pet pare...

South Africa's ANC reaffirms that members charged with corruption must vacate posts

A top committee of South Africas governing African National Congress ANC reaffirmed that members charged with corruption or other serious crimes must vacate their posts within 30 days or face suspension, the party said on Tuesday.The ANC ad...

Rahul slams Centre over central vista project, says money can be used to vaccinate 45 crore citizens

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday targeted BJP-led government over its going ahead with central vista project even as the country has been hit by a second wave of COVID-19, saying that the amount could be used for fully vaccinating 45 cro...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021