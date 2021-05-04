Left Menu

Telangana FDC to supply 1000 tonnes of free firewood to COVID-19 crematoriums

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 04-05-2021 18:32 IST | Created: 04-05-2021 18:32 IST
Telangana FDC to supply 1000 tonnes of free firewood to COVID-19 crematoriums

Hyderabad, May 4 (PTI): The Telangana Forest Development Corporation has decided to provide 1,000 tonnes of firewood to COVID-19 specific crematoriums free of cost, an official release said on Tuesday.

Vanteru Pratap Reddy, chairman of the Forest Development Corporation, said the decision was taken following reported high number of deaths and shortage of timber available for crematoriums.

The timber would be supplied through local bodies in the city and elsewhere, the release said.

Reddy said with the increase of timber prices becoming a burden to the poor, the corporation has come forward to provide timber worth Rs 20 lakh free of cost.

The FDC would also supply bamboo for the funerals, the FDC said.PTI GDK BN BALA BN BALA

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 Episode 25: Will Laginas find real treasure?

Science News Roundup: Italy unveils new hi-tech floor design for Colosseum area; NASA tells SpaceX to halt lunar lander work pending contract and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Grammy organizers change rules after allegations of corruption; Thousands of revelers attend Wuhan music festival and more

PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - May 3

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Delhi hospitals putting patients on oxygen support on priority basis

Hospitals in Delhi are putting patients on oxygen support on a priority basis amid an acute shortage of the life-saving gas.Over the last few days, hospitals across the national capital have sent out SOS messages on social media about their...

MP sees 12,236 COVID-19 cases, 98 deaths; 11,249 recover

Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday reported 12,236 COVID-19 cases and 98 deaths, taking the tally and toll to 6,12,666 and 6,003 respectively, an official said.He said 11,249 people were discharged from hospitals in the last 24 hours, taking the cou...

Merck Foundation partners with ARCS to build fertility care capacity in Nigeria

Merck Foundation Merck-Foundation.com, the philanthropic arm of Merck KgaA, announced their partnership with Africa Reproductive Care society ARCS based in Lagos, Nigeria to build fertility and reproductive tube care capacity, build advoca...

Conoco says all personnel safely evacuated from drill ship off Malaysia

Oil producer ConocoPhillips said all staff were safely evacuated from a drillship that listed and sank off the coast of Malaysia.All persons on-board have been safely evacuated off NAGA 7 with no known injuries, said spokesman John Roper. W...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021