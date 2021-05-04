Telangana FDC to supply 1000 tonnes of free firewood to COVID-19 crematoriums

Hyderabad, May 4 (PTI): The Telangana Forest Development Corporation has decided to provide 1,000 tonnes of firewood to COVID-19 specific crematoriums free of cost, an official release said on Tuesday.

Vanteru Pratap Reddy, chairman of the Forest Development Corporation, said the decision was taken following reported high number of deaths and shortage of timber available for crematoriums.

The timber would be supplied through local bodies in the city and elsewhere, the release said.

Reddy said with the increase of timber prices becoming a burden to the poor, the corporation has come forward to provide timber worth Rs 20 lakh free of cost.

The FDC would also supply bamboo for the funerals, the FDC said.PTI GDK BN BALA BN BALA

