Making ‘ample efforts’ to ensure adequate supply of oxygen across state: Rajasthan govt

The Rajasthan government is making "ample efforts" to ensure adequate supply of oxygen across the state amid the raging COVID-19 pandemic, an official statement said on Tuesday.

Udaipur and Rajsamand districts have so far been provided with more than 120 metric tonnes of oxygen from Dariba plant of Hindustan Zinc. Now, preparations are being made to supply oxygen to Jodhpur district, the statement said.

As soon as the government's instructions were received, Hindustan Zinc set up a plant on its premises in Dariba in just five days which can supply 500 oxygen cylinders per day, it said.

Basic facilities were also provided for the supply of 150 tonnes of liquid oxygen from cryogenic tankers, it added. According to the company's Chief Executive Officer Arun Mishra, they are working closely with the state government for the convenience of common people.

With the commitment to provide 8 metric tonnes of oxygen daily, now there is a plan to supply oxygen from Dariba plant to Jodhpur district as well, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)